Bette Midler confesses to plastic surgery: Time smooths 'everything out'

She starred alongside Kathy Najimy, Sarah Jessica Parker in 'Hocus Pocus'

By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
After Bette Midler faced criticism about her appearance, the 77-year-old confessed she got plastic surgery.

As the "Hocus Pocus" star received the Distinguished Collaborator Award at the annual Costume Designers Guild Awards, Midler admitted she underwent cosmetic procedures.

"Time has a way of smoothing everything out," Midler remarked, according to Page Six. 

BETTE MIDLER, MACY GRAY FACING BACKLASH OVER THEIR DEFINITION OF WOMEN

Bette Midler is shown at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Bette Midler is shown at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. (Getty Images)

"I've been at it for close to 60 years … and I do look fabulous; I know … I've had some tailoring done on my face."

Bette Midler accepts the Distinguished Collaborator Award during the 25th annual Costume Designers Guild Awards.

Bette Midler accepts the Distinguished Collaborator Award during the 25th annual Costume Designers Guild Awards. (Getty Images)

Midler donned a black gown with silver-beaded embellishments for the evening. She topped off her look with dangling earrings and a silver clutch.

Bette Midler admitted to getting plastic surgery, joking, "Time has a way of smoothing everything out."

Bette Midler admitted to getting plastic surgery, joking, "Time has a way of smoothing everything out." (Unique Nicole / FilmMagic)

Her celebrity friends also attended the gala, including Cate Blanchett, Angela Bassett and Christina Ricci, who won the spotlight award. "Elvis" star Austin Butler was also in attendance.

Although Midler candidly spoke out about getting plastic surgery, she has previously confessed to thinking about going under the knife.

In 2008, the actress told "Extra" that she was contemplating getting work done.

"Doesn’t everybody consider it?" she said.

"When it really starts to cave in, I probably will start to give it a real good think."

Bette Midler has confessed to considering plastic surgery in the past.

Bette Midler has confessed to considering plastic surgery in the past. (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Many might recognize Midler for her famous role in the popular 1993 Halloween film "Hocus Pocus."

‘HOCUS POCUS’ FANS CAN STAY AT ENCHANTING COTTAGE IN SALEM, MASSACHUSETTS

She starred alongside Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker as the Sanderson Sisters. A sequel to the movie was released on Disney+ in September 2022.

The Sanderson Sisters, pictured here, are Mary (Kathy Najimy), left, Winifred (Bette Midler) and Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker).

The Sanderson Sisters, pictured here, are Mary (Kathy Najimy), left, Winifred (Bette Midler) and Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker). (2022 Disney Enterprises Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

The sequel takes place nearly 30 years after the original film and brings back Midler, Najimy and Parker as the famous trio. However, Omri Katz, Vinessa Shaw and Thora Birch, who were main characters in the first film, were not involved.

According to the film's director, Anne Fletcher, the reason for their absence was because the characters didn't fit into the plot of the new movie.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

