'Hocus Pocus 2' just released on Disney+ and a 'Hocus Pocus' Broadway musical could be next

The sequel to the popular 1993 Halloween film "Hocus Pocus" released on Friday on Disney+ and according to the original film's producer and creator David Kirschner, a Broadway version of the classic movie is in the works.

Kirschner, who created the original film and served as a producer on the second, spoke with People about the stage adaptation of the movie that is currently being worked on.

"This started before COVID, but now it seems to be back on-and that is that they are building a Broadway version of ‘Hocus Pocus," Kirschner told the outlet.

‘HOCUS POCUS’ FANS CAN STAY AT ENCHANTING COTTAGE IN SALEM, MASSACHUSETTS

"It's not just me. It's so many people that brought ‘Hocus Pocus’ [to life]-from [director] Kenny Ortega and Mick Garris' script and John Debney's score and Bill Sandell's production design, and now a whole new generation are working on it," Kirschner added.

The stage adaptation of the movie is still in its early stages, so there has not been anything announced about when the play will take the stage, or who will be taking the stage as of now.

The original movie stars Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker who play the Sanderson Sisters who are resurrected by the Black Flame Candle on Halloween in Salem, Massachusetts.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY

The sequel takes place nearly 30 years after the original film, and brings back Midler, Najimy and Parker as the famous trio, although Omri Katz, Vinessa Shaw and Thora Birch, who were main characters in the first film, were not involved in the sequel. According to the film's director Anne Fletcher, the reason for their absence was because the characters didn't fit into the plot of the new movie.

"Hocus Pocus 2" released on Disney+ on September 30, 2022.