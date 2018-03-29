Best toys and games to bring the family together

Centercourt Table Tennis

$34.99

www.AlexBrands.com

A great family activity for cold weather. This inexpensive ping pong table folds up and stores easily, perfect for road trips to grandma's.



Star Wars Monopoly

$28.99

www.Discoverystore.com

Reinvented for the hottest movie of the year, this beloved classic is a great way to bring back family game night.

YOXO

$19.99

www.YOXO.com

YOXO toys are manufactured from recycled wood pulp. Their building sets inspire kids to create their own toys using Y, O and X-shaped links that connect in countless ways with everyday household materials, like paper towel rolls and cereal boxes.

Disney Infinity 3.0

$64.99

www.ToysRUs.com

For the first time, families can now experience the entire Star Wars saga and all their characters in one of the most popular video games. The starter pack includes the game software, 2 Star Wars figures, the Infinity base, Star Wars Twilight of the Republic play set piece and a web code plus access to all existing and new toy box creations now and in the future for free.

Twister Moves Hip Hop Spots Electronic Dance Game

$18.99

www.Target.com

Follow the lights, hop on the spots and keep up with the beat. There are four different levels to play and new beats to follow at every level. Select solo play or challenge a friend as you make the right moves to master beginner, advanced, pro and freestyle levels.

Bug Racer Powered by Elecrickety Vehicle

$34.99

www.ToysRUs.com

When crickets are placed in the mobile habitat, an IR receiver picks up the movement and activates steering to turn the vehicle right or left. Sensors are located in the front chassis and the IR beam shines through the clear plastic control module to detect cricket movement. One the sensors are activated, the car responds with 3 modes of play.

