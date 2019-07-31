Bella Thorne opens up about complicated relationship with her mom: 'I wanted acceptance'

Bella Thorne is telling all once again.

In a sit-down interview on the morning show "Strahan and Sara" on Monday, Thorne spoke to guest host Keke Palmer about the tumultuous relationship she's experienced with her mother, Tamara.

"I wanted acceptance. I wanted appreciation and love for who I was — the way I looked — to everything about myself that I didn’t ever feel like I got," Thorne, 21, told her friend Palmer. "I wanted an education, I wanted to feel like I could speak, I wanted a lot of things. But I never spoke up so you can only blame people around you so much before obviously, you start blaming yourself."

BELLA THORNE GAVE PAPARAZZI HER SCHEDULE DURING NYC VISIT: REPORT

BELLA THORNE COMES OUT AS PANSEXUAL: 'YOU LIKE WHAT YOU LIKE'

Despite their troubled relationship over the years, the singer and actress revealed the pair are now on the mend.

"We are so much closer now than I think — on a realistic level, you know, me and my mom were best friends growing up," she said. "So now, I think this is really the closest we’ve ever been in life to understanding one another, for both of us being honest with our opinions."

Thorne's family issues are a recurring theme in her new poetry book, "The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray," which includes one apologetic poem from Thorne, in which she expresses her desire to make up for past mistakes involving her mother. She goes on to say she now possesses an "infinite undying love" for her mom.

BELLA THORNE, EX TANA MONGEAU ENGAGE IN ONLINE FEUD: 'YOU STARTED DATING ME FOR TWITTER'

"Dear mother, I’m sorry for the words I have said. I needed to get them out from lingering underneath my skin," Thorne writes in her book. "I know your life hasn’t been perfect and I know that that’s why mine hasn’t been either, everything in life is a mystery but what’s not, is this infinite undying love I have for you. Our relationship is f--ked up but I’m glad we are here, and I’m grateful we have time to mend. I love you mommy."

In a statement obtained by People, Tamara herself commented on her daughter's recent confessions. Although she admits the two had "a falling out" several years back, she says they are continuing to repair their relationship.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I love my family and unconditionally love Bella very much," she told the outlet. My family always comes first, and they are my number one priority. Bella and I did have a falling out a few years ago, but we are on the mend."