Music

Jeffrey Foskett, longtime Beach Boys member, dead at 67

The Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson remembered Jeffrey Foskett as a 'great musical leader' in a tribute on Facebook

Jeffrey Foskett, a beloved longtime touring musician for The Beach Boys, died Monday at age 67. He had been diagnosed with anaplastic thyroid cancer.

The Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson confirmed his bandmate's death on Facebook and offered a heartfelt tribute to the late member.

"I’m so heartbroken that my dear friend Jeff Foskett has passed," Wilson wrote. "Jeff was always there for me when we toured and we couldn’t have done it without him. Jeff was one of the most talented guys I ever knew. He was a great musical leader and guitarist and he could sing like an angel. I first met Jeff in 1976 when he knocked on my door in Bel Air and I invited him in, and we were friends ever since. I don’t know what else to say. Love and Mercy to Jeff’s family and friends, we will remember him forever."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

