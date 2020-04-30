Bruce Springsteen receives ‘his first quarantine’ haircut from wife Patti Scialfa

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Bruce Springsteen received a quarantine haircut -- all thanks to his wife.

Patti Scialfa took to Instagram on Wednesday where she shared a photo of the couple. In the snap, the “Born in the U.S.A.” singer is spotted rocking his new ‘do.

“[G]ave my man his first quarantine cut,” the 66-year-old, who is seen holding up a pair of scissors next to the shirtless 70-year-old, proudly boasted.

Scialfa credited celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan, who is responsible for Jennifer Aniston’s famous mane, for helping her out with the DIY project at home.

“Hey Chris McMillan working on being a badass with the scissors…. thanks for sending the instructions and the clippers!” wrote Scialfa.

But the singer/songwriter wasn’t the only one to get a makeover while practicing social distancing.

“I had just finish dying my hair!!” said Scialfa “We have the beauty truck in action at Stone Hill Farm!!!!!!”

The couple has been married since 1991 and share three children.

Back in March, the rocker called into E Street Radio on SiriusXM to give listeners an update on how the Springsteens are handling the coronavirus pandemic from their Colts Neck, New Jersey home.

“Everyone is just trying to say busy,” said Springsteen, as reported by USA Today.

“Patti and I are hanging out a lot which is great, we are having a good time together,” he continued. “We are on a farm so we have our horses here and we get to spend a little time with them… that’s been nice. I have been busy a little bit working on some music. I try to keep my day as full as possible and keep myself from going completely cabin fever crazy.”

Springsteen shared he likes to also spend the time listening to music and reading.

“I have all kinds of old music that I listen to, old blues,” he explained. “I have playlists of the fathers of rock, where I have Muddy Waters, Chuck Berry, Bo Diddley. This morning I was listening to Del Shannon who is sort of unsung as a hero of rock ’n’ roll. I have a playlist of him and Dion, two of the great, great singers in rock music so I listen to them quite a bit. Future Islands, I like that band. You know I am all over the place.”

Working on new music has also been part of Springsteen’s downtime.

“It’s going well so hopefully it keeps going well,” he said. “I have no predictions on it yet.”