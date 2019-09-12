'Bachelorette' star on Todd Chrisley's daughter sex video drama: 'It's heartbreaking'

"The Bachelorette" star Robby Hayes revealed more details about his relationship with Todd Chrisley's estranged daughter, Lindsie — and the sex video that she claims her father is using to extort her.

“It was more serious than a one time thing, but we never became official,” Hayes told Us Weekly on Tuesday of his hookup with Lindsie, 29. “We went through the dating and courting stages, and we were flirting. I took her out; I took her to baseball games, events that we were both invited to from a public personality aspect.”

He added, “We never got to that committal stage, and part of that was she’s got her life out there with her kid and her ex-husband. I enjoyed spending time with her but we never got to that. … We haven’t been sexually active with each other in two years, but back then we had a fling.”

Lindsie alleged that father Todd, 50, and her brother, Chase, tried to extort her with a sex video of her and Hayes that was reportedly captured on a friend's puppy cam. She claimed that if she did not provide an alibi for the Chrisleys' current tax woes, they threatened to release the footage.

She filed a police report about the allegations and is reportedly working with the FBI on investigating the accusations.

Last month, the "Chrisley Knows Best" star and wife Julie pleaded not guilty to 12 counts of tax evasion and fraud charges and were released on $100,000 bonds.

If convicted of all counts, the reality personalities would face up to 30 years each behind bars.

The family previously pinned the allegations on a disgruntled former employee, whom they accused of stealing from them before his firing. There was initial speculation that the family was allegedly extorting daughter Lindsie in connection with the tax evasion charges, but she has denied any involvement.

Todd previously denied Lindsie's allegations in a statement to Fox News in which he exposed Lindsie's alleged dalliances with Hayes and Josh Murray: "It’s heartbreaking and shameful that these kinds of accusations have to be aired in public. We have tried to keep Lindsie’s extramarital relationships with Robby Hayes and Josh Murray private for her sake since August of 2016. Sadly, for reasons we can only guess at, she ran to the sheriff’s office to accuse her brother of buying a sex tape of her and Robby, which was a complete lie, and now she’s telling more lies about me. Although our hearts are broken, Lindsie is our daughter and we will always love her.”

Josh Murray denied he had an affair with Lindsie. He insisted they've only "been friends for years." In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, Murray said: "I know Todd and his family are going through some tough times right now and I pray everything works out in their favor.

"They should probably focus on how not to be imprisoned for 30 years rather than spreading gossip to try and hurt their daughter. I truly believe they are good people and I wish them the best in however they choose to go about their actions."

In any case, Hayes, 30, told E! News that the scandal brought him and Lindsie closer — and claimed that there were previous attempts to extort him over the intimate footage."It bums me out, but at the same time I've known about this. This isn't the first time the sex tape has been held over my head. We were blackmailed with it two years ago," he said. "I knew it existed."

He added: "It's an unfortunate situation. I hope Lindsie is able to push this aside because she's always had such a great reputation. She's a sweetheart. She's a great mom. It's heartbreaking."

A rep for Todd Chrisley did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.