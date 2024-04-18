'Bachelorette' alum labels 'Golden Bachelor' stars 'stubborn old people' amid divorce news

Tyler Cameron is sharing his two cents on "Golden Bachelor" stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's recent divorce announcement.

During Wednesday's episode of "The Happy House" on SiriusXM’s TODAY Show Radio, the "Bachelorette" alum, who starred on Hannah Brown's season of the ABC dating competition show in 2019, explained why he thinks the former couple have tarnished the reputation of Bachelor Nation within Bachelor Nation.

"They have put a true stain on love in the ‘Bachelor’ world," he said of Turner and Nist, who revealed that they are getting divorced just three months after tying the knot on live television. "Three months?! They make all my relationships seem very long. You know what I mean? Like, golly, I’m a dating expert compared to them … They put a stain on love and Bachelor Nation because it was the most wholesome [experience]. Then they just pulled the rug right out from under us."

While comparing the duo to the likes of his own father, Cameron said their demise comes down to one thing: They "don't want to change their ways."

"[My dad] can’t find anyone that wants to deal with the stuff he does … he doesn’t want to change much either and I imagine Gerry and Theresa don’t want to change their ways," Cameron said. "Gerry and Theresa don’t want to change their ways. He doesn’t want to leave Indiana, where his family is, and she doesn’t want to leave New Jersey."

"Like it’s just two stubborn old people, you know? And when you get older you get more stubborn," he added.

On April 12, the former couple announced they were getting divorced, during an appearance on "Good Morning America."

"Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and -- and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to -- dissolve our marriage," Turner said.

"We have received so much love and support from so many people who watched ‘The Golden Bachelor,’ and I don’t think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope," Nist added. "We want none of that to change for anybody."

Ahead of their divorce, Nist opened up about why she and Turner decided to live apart.

"The thing that strikes me the most in our conversations, it’s been how dedicated both of us are to our families," Nist said during the wedding special. "So we look at these situations, and I think we just feel like it’s best for the happiness of each of us to, to live apart."

Turner is based in Indiana, while Nist lives and works in New Jersey.

During an interview on the"Dear Shandy" podcast at the end of March, the duo also opened up about another "hurdle" they were facing in their relationship: Nist's decision to continue working.

"I still work, so that’s the hurdle," said Nist, who works in financial services.

"I guess the difficult part is, I went on to the show to find my partner, and I’ve been retired for a long time. I wanted fun, adventure. I wanted to go and do. So that is the crux of it, right now, is – when does that start?" Turner asked.

"Right now, it’s a long-distance relationship, essentially," said Nist. "So yeah, until we decide on a place to really live, then I can really make a big decision to say, ‘OK, we’re going to live in this place or that place.’ And originally, it was South Carolina. We’re still not sure if that’s what it is."

"I think the living arrangement is really secondary to the freedom of being able to go and enjoy life and do," Turner responded.

