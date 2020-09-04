Aubrey O’Day claps back at fans claiming she photoshops her figure, after unrecognizable photos published

Aubrey O’Day clapped back at fans on Thursday night for criticizing her figure and claiming she photoshopped her photos to look slimmer.

A photo of the singer went viral on Sunday, where she appeared to be unrecognizable in a sports bra, biker shorts and a flannel t-shirt around her waist.

The pictures suggested that O’Day, 36, had gained weight.

To combat the images, posted by Daily Mail, the Danity Kane singer posted a photo appearing slimmer while she did a workout in full glam makeup.

“Made ya look. 😜,” she captioned the image.

O’Day’s new images received mixed reviews, ranging from fans claiming the paparazzi photos were fake to people saying she photoshopped her frame.

“So much plastic surgery she’s unrecognizable,” one person commented.

Another said: “What’s real? What’s not? I’m so confused. I luh [sic] you At whatever size I just can’t figure out whose telling the truth. Maybe that’s what you want! It’s your page. You are beautiful just however you are.”

“Why did you look so bloated in the news? You don’t even look like the same person..????? I am so confused,” another person added.

O’Day had it with one person, who said, “Not going live is a dead giveaway you’re photoshopping your picture. The Daily Mail images are real.”

“Go look at my live Karen, there is a video that my bff posted TODAY with no filter,” the “Making the Band” alum responded.

Other fans responded to the singer with love.

“Stunning beauty. Let them hate ✨✨,” one said. Another added, “I will never understand why people think it’s necessary to spread hate. Please don’t let the negative and degrading comments from trolls get to you! You are beautiful inside and out,”

O’Day also retweeted a fan on Twitter who wrote, “The s--t she has to deal with on the regular about her body like....especially when it’s always false information.. I’ll never understand the worlds obsession with a woman’s body.”

The “Celebrity Big Brother” alum posted a series of videos with her friend on Thursday night to combat people claiming her photos were photoshopped.

“Remember when everyone called me obese two days ago?” O’Day asked her friend while in the pool.

In another clip, she pulled off her eyelashes and said, “I have to show that I’m pretty in real life.”

“F--k you!” the “Damaged” singer added while flipping off the camera.

On Sunday, O’Day slammed the photos on social media and posted a selfie.

“It’s so sick what ppl will do for click bait!” she tweeted. “And that my lawyer needed this photo to defend me against it.. when is this industry going to stop abusing women’s bodies! Sorry my place is a mess, currently remodeling my glam room- I’m sure it’ll be written that I’m a hoarder next!”

O’Day also held up a piece of paper that said, “It is Aug. 31, 2020 9pm. I’m Aubrey O’Day. This is degrading!” in an attempt to prove it was her current body shape.

“Started my glam room and BOOM my whole night is ruined! then my attny [sic] has me taking photos with date and time to prove them false. Like, I’m tired of this stupid shallow abussive [sic] industry,” the “Marriage Bootcamp” alum added in another tweet.

The singer’s lawyer, Ben Walter, told Page Six they were planning to take legal action against the publication.

“Aubrey’s post speaks for itself,” he said. “The person in the paparazzi photos is not the same person in the picture that Aubrey shared on Instagram, in that the photo has been altered in an unflattering manner. It’s clear to see that there are noticeable differences between the two photos.”

Her lawyer added: “Aubrey will not tolerate it, nor will she allow others to manipulate her image, and finds it sad that this is a newsworthy topic given the current climate of the world.”

Despite the lawyer’s statement, Page Six cited sources close to the photography who said the pictures were O’Day and they were “not altered.”

They also consulted photo experts who claimed O’Day’s photos were the ones edited.

Last year, the singer slammed rumors she has had plastic surgery and said any changes in her look are because "I know all the tricks."

"I've had lip fillers and Botox. I put a lot of filters," O'Day told Us Weekly. "I know all the tricks and I use them."

The singer also said she doesn't let her haters get to her anymore.

"No, not at all. When I was 17 maybe," she told the outlet. "I think the worst comment I ever read, and then I didn’t read any more, was, ‘She looks like an old leather handbag that’s been put in the dryer 15 times.’ That was one of my faves."

O’Day further explained how she learned to have thick skin.

"By being on reality TV since I was 17 and being called a leather handbag that’s been jugged through the dryer 15 times since I was 17. It’s all silly," she shared. "I look in the mirror. I know what I look like. I love me! I’m the happiest I’ve ever been."

FOX News' Sasha Savitsky contributed to this report.