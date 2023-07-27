Floyd Mayweather Jr's claim he witnessed Tupac Shakur's murder resurfaces amid latest developments in case

Floyd Mayweather Jr. doesn’t know who killed Tupac, but he did witness the infamous shooting in Las Vegas.

On Sept. 7, 1996, Shakur was headed to Death Row Records’ Suge Knight’s Club 662 in Las Vegas in a black BMW when a white Cadillac pulled up next to his vehicle and fired shots into the passenger’s side. Shakur was struck four times and was rushed to University Medical Center of Southern Nevada.

He died six days later from internal bleeding while in an intensive care unit.

As the case resurfaces due to a search warrant that came on July 18, so did a clip of Mayweather explaining to his friends one night in Las Vegas that he had been living very close to where the shooting occurred. He was a young, up-and-coming boxer at the time.

"The car pulled up and shot Tupac," Mayweather said while walking the streets of Las Vegas with some company, pointing to the exact situation he saw. "Car pulled right here and shot Tupac at this light. Car went that way. I was living right here in 1996 when Tupac got killed. Right here – I ain’t never told nobody. Only the close people with me know."

LAS VEGAS POLICE SEARCH HOME AS PART OF PROBE INTO TUPAC SHAKUR'S 1996 MURDER

Today, Shakur’s death remains a mystery as to who fired the shots. The Las Vegas Police Department just recently executed the search warrant in connection with Shakur’s murder.

Detectives served the search warrant to a home in Henderson, Nevada, which is tied to Duane "Keffe D" Davis, the uncle of the man who was seen as a suspect shortly after the rapper's killing.

Police reported recovering multiple computers, a cellphone, a hard drive, "documentary documents," a Vibe magazine that featured Shakur, "purported marijuana," several .40-caliber bullets, two tubs of photographs and a copy of Davis’ 2019 memoir, "Compton Street Legend."

Orlando "Baby Lane" Anderson, who was a member of the Los Angeles-based Crips and Davis's nephew, encountered Shakur hours before the shooting in a hotel lobby. Anderson had had an altercation with a member of Death Row Records earlier that year, leading to another that left with him assaulted at the hotel.

Boxing was a theme of the night, though, as Shakur was attending Mike Tyson’s fight against Bruce Seldon, who he ended up knocking out at the MGM Grand on the Vegas strip for the heavyweight championship.

Davis, a former member of The Crips himself, said in "Unsolved, the Tupac and Biggie Murders" that it was Anderson who killed Tupac in the drive-by shooting. Anderson denied involvement in the shooting and died two years later in a shooting in Compton, Calif.

The case remains unsolved to this day.

Fox News' Louis Casiano and The Associated Press contributed to this report.