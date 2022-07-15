Expand / Collapse search
Published

Armie Hammer 'totally broke' and selling timeshares in the Cayman Islands: report

Armie Hammer is 'totally broke' after exiting multiple projects following women's accusations of sexual and emotional abuse

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
TOTALLY BROKE’- Armie Hammer’s Cayman Islands connection: Is the actor really selling tropical timeshares? Continue reading…

‘ANGELS AND DEMONS’- Former Victoria’s Secret models say they had to wear toys, balloons as lingerie in doc: ‘They were not clothes’. Continue reading…

CELEBRITY GOSSIP- Anthony Weiner spotted in New York after ex-wife Huma Abedin reportedly begins dating Bradley Cooper. Continue reading…

The cast of "Top Gun: Maverick."

The cast of "Top Gun: Maverick." (David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)

BIGGEST HIT- ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ passes ‘Titanic’ as Paramount Pictures’ highest grossing domestic film in its initial run. Continue reading…

IVANA TRUMP’S LOVE LIFE- A look back at her romances over the years. Continue reading…

‘DEAR GWEN’- Gwen Stefani accused of cultural appropriation in new music video ‘Light My Fire.’ Continue reading…

‘BETTER SPACE’- Kevin Hart says Will Smith is apologetic after Chris Rock slap at the Oscars. Continue reading…

Ivana Trump

Ivana Trump (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, File)

‘HIS GREATEST LEGACY’- Johnny Cash’s son, John Carter Cash, recalls late singer’s deep devotion to faith. Continue reading…

LATEST LAWSUIT- Brad Pitt calls Angelina Jolie's sale of stake in French winery 'vindictive': lawsuit. Continue reading…

Johnny Cash.

Johnny Cash. (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

IN COURT- Amber Heard's bid for a mistrial over alleged juror mistake was shot down by judge. Continue reading…

