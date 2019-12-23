Ariana Grande reveals she suffered 'midnight mental breakdowns' during world tour

Ariana Grande has had a wildly successful year, including a 100-stop world tour following the release of two albums. But the pop star is getting candid about the painful personal struggles she endured along the way.

Grande's manager, Scooter Braun, posted a touching video of himself and the pop star embracing after her "Sweetener World Tour" wrapped in Los Angeles Sunday night. In the tribute, Braun complimented the 26-year-old's work ethic and "strength," to which the singer responded with an expression of gratitude of her own.

"Wait this video. i'm crying. i can't really put into words how i feel yet. but thank you for all that you and @allisonjamiekaye have done/dealt with to help me make it to the finish line," she wrote. "as a manager and friend i appreciate you so very much."

ARIANA GRANDE FALLS OFF STAGE DURING CONCERT, LAUGHS IT OFF: 'THINGS WERE GOING TOO WELL'

"Thanks for being there for all the ups and downs, triumphs and midnight mental breakdowns lol," she added.

Grande is likely referring to the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller and her failed engagement to Pete Davidson, both of which took place in 2018.

Miller died at the age of 26 after suffering an accidental drug overdose. Shortly after, Grande called off her engagement to Davidson, who has since gone on to date Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, and currently, Kaia Gerber.

The "Thank U, Next" singer has previously been open about suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at her concert in England in 2017.

ARIANA GRANDE GETS EMOTIONAL IN 'VOGUE' INTERVIEW ABOUT MAC MILLER, MANCHESTER BOMBING AND PETE DAVIDSON

In his sentimental post, Braun dubbed Grande a "genius" for releasing a new album titled "k bye for now" at the end of her Sunday night show. The album features live versions of the songs Grande performed during the 2019 tour.

Braun, too, made mention of Grande's dark times.

"You did it. I know all the hard nights. I know all the pain and the struggle. I remember all our talks and I also knew it was Your decision and Your strength that got you through it," he wrote.

The manager added: "You are exactly who you claim to be. You not only did it...you found your joy again with the fans night after night. You found your joy in your family and friends. You found your joy in your music. And in turn you brought us all.. millions of us.. joy. Proud is not the word for what I feel. This is more than that. You are amazing @arianagrande."

TAYLOR SWIFT SLAMS SCOOTER BRAUN, 'TOXIC MASCULINITY' DURING BILLBOARD'S WOMEN IN MUSIC EVENT

Grande and Braun's public praise for one another comes on the heels of a dramatic year for the manager, who also represents Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato. Braun was at the center of a dispute involving the purchase of Taylor Swift's masters after his company Ithica Holdings acquired her former label Big Machine Label Group.

Following the sale, Swift alleged in a lengthy blog post that she was never informed of the deal and had her previous requests to buy back her masters denied.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Swift then accused Braun and Big Machine CEO Scott Borchetta of not allowing her to perform her old songs at the American Music Awards. Big Machine released a statement claiming that it had come to an agreement on the use of Swift's music at the upcoming award show.

Swift ultimately performed her hits at the awards show days after Braun revealed his family received death threats due to the public spat.