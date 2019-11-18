Taylor Swift cleared to perform hits at AMAs amid feud with Scooter Braun, Big Machine Records: report

Taylor Swift’s performance at the American Music Awards was given new life on Monday after the star publicly admonished her former record label and claimed it was preventing her from playing her earlier hit records.

Big Machine Records – Swift’s former label – and AMA producer Dick Clark Productions issued a joint announcement on Monday that clears the way for Swift to perform her songs at the upcoming awards show.

The statement, which was obtained by Variety, read that the two entities had “come to terms on a licensing agreement that approves their artists’ performances to stream post show and for re-broadcast on mutually approved platform.” The agreement maintained that it would not only cover Swift’s performance, but the performance of Thomas Rhett as well.

"It should be noted that recording artists do not need label approval for live performances on television or any other live media. Record label approval is only needed for contracted artists' audio and visual recordings and in determining how those works are distributed,” the statement continued.

The joint statement by Big Machine Records and Dick Clark Productions comes just days after Swift took to social media on Thursday accusing Braun, Borchetta, and Big Machine of preventing her from playing songs from her older albums during her upcoming performance at the American Music Awards and blocking production of a Netflix documentary she has been working on.

“Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun have now said that I'm not allowed to perform my old songs on television because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I'm allowed to next year," Swift alleged.

Braun bought Big Machine, which includes the masters to Swift's first six albums, in a controversial move earlier this summer. Swift previously pledged to re-record all her albums in order to maintain ownership.

"Additionally [...] Netflix has created a documentary about my life for the past few years," Swift continued in her post. "Scott and Scooter have declined the use of my older music or performance footage for this project, even though there is no mention of either of them or Big Machine Records anywhere in the film."

The label issued a response to Swift via its website, denying that it moved to prevent Swift from performing any of her songs, calling her claims “false information.”

Fans of the 29-year-old musician were also reportedly trying to find personal contact information about the employees, not just executives Braun and Borchetta, and leak it.

A source told Entertainment Tonight over the weekend that the music label's headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., had to be shut down early after "hostile death threats" were received on Friday and employees felt unsafe.

Reps for Big Machine Records as well as Swift did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Fox News’ Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.