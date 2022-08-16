Anne Heche car crash scene footage released: Inside damaged Los Angeles home

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New video footage documenting the aftermath of Anne Heche's car crash Aug. 5 revealed damage to the house after the late actress crashed her car into the house, and it erupted into flames.

Representatives from multiple law enforcement agencies combed through the uninhabitable home in the Mar Vista neighborhood near Venice Beach where Lynne Mishele lived with her pets.

In video provided to Fox News Digital, a Los Angeles Police Department official stands in what used to be a doorway with the sky visible through the ceiling between charred wooden beams.

A woman who appears to be Mishele, who rented the home, is seen sifting through the wreckage in an attempt to find salvageable belongings.

ANNE HECHE ‘PEACEFULLY TAKEN OFF LIFE SUPPORT’

In the video, a firefighter is seen measuring the distance from the car's entry point to a back wall.

"That's where the car was," the firefighter says.

The Emmy Award-winning actress was removed from life support Sunday after being declared brain dead two days earlier.

ANNE HECHE'S LIFETIME MOVIE STILL SET TO AIR FOLLOWING HER DEATH

Mishele described Heche's death as "devastating" while updating fans in a video posted on Instagram Friday.

"Her family and her friends and her children, especially, really have suffered a great loss, and my heart goes out for them," Mishele said.

ANNE HECHE DEAD AT 53

"This entire situation is tragic, and there really just are no words. I'm sending love to everybody involved."

In a previous social media post, Mishele noted that she was "still recovering and trying to figure out up from down."

"I did want to send a huge, huge thank-you to everybody from all over the world, for the overwhelming amount of love and compassion and generosity and kindness that people have shown over the past week," she added.

A GoFundMe set up by the owners of the property on behalf of Mishele has raised over $178,000.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In overhead video captured from the Aug. 5 scene, Heche was wheeled out from the burning home on a stretcher by firefighters with a white protective sheet covering her body.

Just as they reached the ambulance, she abruptly sat up for a moment before entering the emergency medical vehicle. Following the crash, her rep confirmed Heche never "regained consciousness since shortly after the accident."

Heche suffered a "severe anoxic brain injury" and remained "in a coma" under medical care at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills for the opportunity to donate her organs through the OneLegacy Foundation.

"It has long been her choice to donate her organs , and she's being kept on life support to determine if any are viable," her representative confirmed last week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A blood test later revealed "the presence of drugs," the Los Angeles Police Department told Fox News Digital. But additional testing was necessary to "rule out any substances that were administered at the hospital as part of her medical treatment."

Heche found small-screen success on soap operas in the ‘80s and portrayed twins on "Another World," which earned her a Daytime Emmy Award and two Soap Opera Digest Awards.

She rose to fame on the silver screen in the late ‘90s for her starring roles alongside Johnny Depp in "Donnie Brasco," with Harrison Ford in "Six Days, Seven Nights" and in Gus Van Sant’s remake of "Psycho."

