Anna and Josh Duggar welcome sixth child

Anna and Josh Duggar got a special delivery ahead of Thanksgiving.

On Wednesday, the couple announced the birth of their sixth child, daughter Maryella Hope.

“Maryella Hope arrived one day ahead of Thanksgiving Day 2019 and a great reminder to be grateful for all God has done for us!” Anna shared on her Instagram account.

Anna also revealed that her baby girl weighed in at 8 pounds, 2 ounces, and is 20 1/2 inches long.

“We are so excited and thankful to God for His special blessing giving us this precious, happy & healthy baby girl!” she continued.

In April, Anna and Josh, both 31, confirmed they were expecting. They are parents to daughters Mackynzie and Meredith, and sons Michael, Marcus and Mason.

The couple tied the knot in 2008.

