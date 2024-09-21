Angelina Jolie says she got matching tattoos with teenage daughter Vivienne: 'Means so much to us'

Angelina Jolie revealed that she and her 16-year-old daughter, Vivienne, have matching tattoos.

During a new interview with CR Fashion Book, the 49-year-old actress shared that she and Vivienne recently got inked to commemorate "The Outsiders," the Broadway musical that the mother-daughter duo worked on together.

"I got ‘Stay Gold’ with my daughter Viv during our time with ‘The Outsiders," Jolie said. "It means so much to us separately and together."

The Academy Award winner first showed off the tattoo in April on the red carpet at the opening night of "The Outsiders," which she attended with Vivienne. "Stay Gold" is written in black script on her left forearm among several other tattoos. While speaking with CR Fashion Book, Jolie didn't indicate where Vivienne's tattoo was inked.

ANGELINA JOLIE WINS TONY AWARD WITH DAUGHTER VIVIENNE AFTER SHE AND SIBLINGS DROP BRAD PITT'S LAST NAME

"The Outsiders" was based on S.E. Hinton's 1967 book of the same name and Francis Ford Coppola's 1983 film adaptation starring C. Thomas Howell, Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez, Matt Dillon, Tom Cruise, Patrick Swayze, Ralph Macchio, and Diane Lane.

"Stay Gold" is a famous quote from the book and the movie. It refers to a line in Robert Frost's poem "Nothing Gold Can Stay." "Stay Gold" is also a song in "The Outsiders" musical.

Jolie told the outlet that she also shares a matching tattoo of a bird with some of her other children, saying the ink is "personal to us." However, the actress didn't identify which of her children also has the bird tattoo.

Along with Vivienne and her twin brother Knox, Jolie and her ex-husband Brad Pitt share sons Maddox, 23, and Pax, 20, and daughters Zahara, 19, and Shiloh, 18.

At the 2024 Tony Awards in June, Jolie debuted a tattoo of a small bird on her chest, though it is unclear if it is the same tattoo that she was referring to in her interview with CR Fashion Book.

Jolie worked as a producer on "The Outsiders," while Vivienne was billed as a producer's assistant. Directed by Danya Taymor, "The Outsiders" was nominated for 12 Tony Awards, winning four, including best new musical.

The "Maleficent" star's role as a producer of the musical meant that she was one of the recipients of the best new musical award – her first Tony. Jolie and Vivienne walked the red carpet at the Tony Awards together, wearing matching teal ensembles.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Jolie has previously discussed how Vivienne inspired her to produce the Broadway musical adaption of "The Outsiders" after watching the production multiple times at the La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego.

"My daughter Viv loves theater," Jolie said in a June interview with Deadline. "She appreciates all theater but she certainly knows what she feels close to and what she responds to. She went to see ‘The Outsiders’ at La Jolla about five times and was telling me about it, and I had read the book, and I’d seen the film years ago."

Jolie recalled that Vivienne asked her to see the play with her, and she began to understand why it resonated with her daughter.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Danya speaks of how important it is to teenagers, how it was written by somebody who’s the age of my daughter, right?" Jolie told the outlet. "So, really, as a mother, as a person, I was watching it, but I was really watching the effect it was having on my young daughter and what she was telling me about herself, and I was learning what about it was important to her and why it connected so deeply to her."

She continued, "So, it was a very different experience of understanding, of how this is having a significant effect on her as a young person right now, and she’s communicating something to me, and that is the power of this material, which was in really good shape even by then."

"And then I had the privilege of watching everyone work over this last year to make it into what it is, and Vivienne has been there the whole way."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During her interview with CR Fashion Book, Jolie opened up about the lessons that her children had taught her.

"There are too many to count or name just one," she said. "But the moment you become a parent you are never first again. Your life is for another. It’s a beautiful feeling."