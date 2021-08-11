Cuomo will not be welcomed into Hamptons' social scene, society insider says: 'Persona non grata everywhere'

New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo should stay away from the Hamptons social scene, a society columnist tells Fox News.

Cuomo resigned from office on Tuesday, one week after New York Attorney General Letitia James released the findings of her months-long investigation into sexual harassment allegations against the politician. The 165-page report found that Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women from 2013 to 2020, and that he and his office retaliated against an accuser.

The embattled governor's younger brother, CNN star Chris Cuomo, was spotted boating for hours in the Hamptons, where he owns a home, on Tuesday as Gov. Cuomo put his political career as he knows it in rearview. But the soon-to-be former governor should not make any fast moves to reunite with family on the eastern end of Long Island unless he's viewing it as simply a "hangout" to retreat from the public eye, society columnist R. Couri Hay tells Fox News.

"I think that Governor Cuomo's reputation has been so damaged right now that if he's going to come to the Hamptons the term ‘hangout’ is the right word," Hay told Fox News.

CELEBRITIES WHO ONCE FAWNED OVER GOV. ANDREW CUOMO ARE NOW NOWHERE TO BE FOUND

"Now some of the restaurants and nightclubs might think it's absolutely interesting that Andrew Cuomo would be here," he continued, stressing that, despite any potential lingering fanfare that remains, his presence would likely not be accepted if he attempted to "go down red carpets or mix and mingle with the glitterati."

"I very much doubt that they will be rolling out the red carpet for Gov. Cuomo. Now you're in the high season and every single weekend there are both private parties and charitable events people go to. My advice to the former Gov. would be don't show up," Hay continued.

The columnist who frequents the lavish Hamptons social scene attended an event just last weekend where Attorney General James was honored. A fundraiser for Eric Adams, Democratic candidate in the race for New York City mayor , is set to take place this coming weekend, he said.

Despite his "family comes first" mentality, now is not the time for Gov. Cuomo to reunite with his brother, said Hay.

CUOMO RESIGNS: CYNTHIA NIXON AND OTHER CELEBRITIES REACT TO RESIGNATION

"I can tell you if Andrew Cuomo tried to walk into a party with Leticia James all holy you know what would break out. Now is the time for Gov. Cuomo to stay home, stay in, and reflect on his life and what he's done and what he's going to do next. This is not the time to be wining and dining with voters or with the high society of the Hamptons," shared Hay, who also owns the R. Couri Hay Creative Public Relations firm.

And Gov. Cuomo certainly has become familiar with Hamptons' high class and local community. Although a New York Times report stressed in 2012 the governor was attracted to the Hamptons scene for "family" rather than its budding social scene, a sunkissed Cuomo was photographed in attendance of the 2016 Apollo in the Hamptons event held at The Creeks in East Hampton attended by celebrities like Christie Brinkley, Jon Bon Jovi and his then-girlfriend, Food Network star Sandra Lee.

Cuomo is also said to have become a regular at establishments out East, like Scotto's Italian Pork Store in Hampton Bays, Southampton's Going Nuts candy store and the White Water Outfitters tackle shop, the report highlights.

The Hamptons is also said to be the place he met his former girlfriend – Sandra Lee – of 14 years.

Hay confirmed that in and outside of the Hamptons are New York residents and constituents around the country left wondering "what is Andrew Cuomo's next act?"

"I can tell you that the Hamptons or Martha's Vineyard is not where he should be going. He might want to get a tent and go to the Adirondacks to eat in," Hay added. "Andrew Cuomo socially is persona non grata everywhere – and I'm not sure when that veil will be lifted and when he'll be allowed back into society. It's not going to be anytime soon. A lot of people are very angry and disappointed."

The soon-to-be-former governor's younger brother has a slip and private parking spot for his double engine speedboat, "Heartstrong," at the tony Sag Harbor Yacht Yard, where he pulled in without incident Tuesday evening and was questioned by a Fox News reporter.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Chris Cuomo said he "of course" had spoken to his brother on his fateful day of resignation and sarcastically claimed Gov. Cuomo would be down at the marina in "five minutes, if you wait around."

Hay said it'd be fitting for Cuomo to take himself to church at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan.

"The next place for him to go is to church and to see his confessor," the PR professional said. "He should give thanks and seek redemption. This is not the time for cocktail parties and fancy boat trips. Really the best advice for Gov. Cuomo is to disappear for now."

Hay concluded, however, that it appears the governor doesn't have intentions of exiting from the spotlight entirely.

"He's already rattling his page and talking about next moves. I'm sure that as he leaves he's already planning. We just don't know what that will be," Hay added.

James' report alleged violations of state and federal law, as well as the governor's own internal policies. Cuomo initially resisted calls to step down but reversed course on Tuesday as state lawmakers were mulling impeachment proceedings.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"New York tough means New York loving, and I love New York and I love you," Cuomo said. "I would never want to be unhelpful in any way, and I think given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing, and therefore, that’s what I’ll do."

Gov. Cuomo has denied wrongdoing. He will be replaced by Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul in two weeks.

Fox News' Andrew Murray, Brian Flood and Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.