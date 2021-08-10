Cuomo resigns: Trevor Noah and other celebrities react to resignation

Celebrities were quick to disown New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo following his resignation on Tuesday amid a sexual harassment probe.

"The best way I can help now is if I step aside," Cuomo said during a press conference in which he both announced his resignation, effective in 14 days, and laid out what he sees as the accomplishments from his time in office.

The governor started his press conference by saying he's "deeply" sorry for any behavior deemed inappropriate during his time in office but denied the sexual harassment allegations.

The surprising move from the man who was the state’s Democratic governor since 2011 came after New York Attorney General Letitia James concluded that Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women in a 165-page report released last week.

NY GOV. CUOMO RESIGNS AMID SEXUAL HARASSMENT SCANDAL

Since then, the man who was previously heralded as a possible Democratic candidate for president has faced calls from the left, the right and Hollywood to resign.

Shortly after he tendered his resignation on Tuesday, stars quickly took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the matter and denounce the Democratic governor.

Actor Alec Baldwin wrote, "Regardless of what you think of Cuomo, this is a tragic day. Party politics in this country draw ambitious but ultimately isolated, even socially maladjusted men and women who, given the current cancel culture, will likely have their shortcomings exposed and magnified."

Actress Mia Farrow said, "Cuomo will resign from office," and then promoted her son, Ronan Farrow's, investigative reporting.

CUOMO TOP AIDE RESIGNS AS EMBATTLED GOVERNOR FACES MULTIPLE SEXUAL MISCONDUCT ALLEGATIONS

"Charmed" alum Alyssa Milano was on top of the breaking news, "Cuomo is stepping down putting his Lt. Governor in charge, effective in two weeks."

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah joked, "New York has successfully flattened the perv."

"Frozen" voice star Josh Gad said, "There are seemingly two playbooks for the modern politician: Democrats who do wrong must apologize and step down. Republicans who do wrong must go on tour, raise money and continue to break laws and decorum while staying in office."

"Sex and the City" alum Cynthia Nixon penned, "A man who hires and promotes known sexual harassers is a man who condones sexual harassment. We knew this about Cuomo years ago. It should’ve never required 11 different women to come forward to finally acknowledge how fundamentally unfit he is for the highest office in NYS."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is a good day for New York. This is the start of accountability, but more needs to be done to keep women safe. That means prosecuting Cuomo to the full extent of the law. And it means moving forward with impeachment, to bar him from running for statewide office ever again," she continued.

George Takei from "Star Trek" added, "Today proved that Republicans and Democrats truly can put aside their differences, listen to their voters, and come to happy agreement over Governor Cuomo’s resignation."