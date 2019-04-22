Expand / Collapse search
‘American Chopper’ star Paul Teutul accused of neglecting bankruptcy case: report

By Chelsea Hirsch | New York Post
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 22

“American Chopper” star Paul Teutul‘s bankruptcy case is in danger.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, the trustee presiding over Teutul’s case wants it thrown out and feels he shouldn’t receive legal protection against his creditors because he failed to supply proper documentation.

The court docs, filed April 14, claim Teutul “has failed to provide [her] with a copy of a federal income tax return or transcript for the most recent years, to 1it, 2017 and 2018” and that his current budget “indicates a negative cash flow which clearly demonstrates that [he] will not be able to make any Chapter 13 plan payments.”

'AMERICAN CHOPPER' STAR PAUL TEUTUL HAS HEATED OUTBURST DURING COURT MEDIATION: REPORT

The trustee claimed that he is banking on the sale of his house to make the payments — but as Page Six reported in March, it’s still for sale.

"American Chopper" star Paul Teutul Sr., pictured here in 2015, is reportedly being accused of neglecting his bankruptcy case, according to Page Six.

Teutul is due in court on June 4 in the matter.

Teutul, 69, first filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy in February 2018. He disclosed his finances in May of that year, claiming that he only made $16,530.81 at the time. He reported that his expenses exceeded his income at $20,129.17 a month.

'AMERICAN CHOPPER' STAR SUED FOR FRAUD AFTER ALLEGEDLY SABOTAGING A TV PROJECT 

The Blast was the first to report the news.

A rep for Teutul says this is “untrue.”

This article originally appeared in Page Six