Amber Heard is officially on the hook for $10.35 million after judgment entered

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Amber Heard is officially on the hook for $10.35 million after Johnny Depp won his defamation suit against her. She will have to post a bond for that sum, plus interest, if she wants to appeal, according to a written order filed Friday.

After a six-week trial in Fairfax, Virginia, a jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, finding that Heard had defamed him by referring to herself as a domestic abuse victim in a Washington Post op-ed.

The punitive damages were reduced to $350,000 in accordance with Virginia law, bringing the grand total to $10.35 million.

In Heard’s counterclaim, the jury awarded her $2 million in compensatory damages, finding that Depp had defamed her through statements made by his attorney, Adam Waldman, to the press.

JOHNNY DEPP VERDICT: ACTOR WINS DEFAMATION CASE AGAINST EX-WIFE AMBER HEARD

During a brief hearing Friday, Judge Penney Azcarate entered a two-page ruling that states that both judgments are subject to 6% interest per year. Lawyers for the feuding exes were present. Depp and Heard were not.

The judge said that if Heard wants to appeal, she must post a bond for the full judgment of $10.35 million, plus 6% interest per year, according to a source close to Depp's team.

JOHNNY DEPP PERFORMS WITH JEFF BECK IN FINLAND AS AMBER HEARD IS SPOTTED SHOPPING FOLLOWING DEFAMATION TRIAL

Virginia civil lawyer Broderick Dunn said this wasn't unusual.

"It is typical practice to require the non-prevailing party to post a bond for the judgment amount in order to appeal the matter," Dunn told Fox News Digital. "They don't have to pay the full amount, but a percentage of the amount in order to obtain a bond — a concept similar to bail in criminal court."

A representative for the "Aquaman" actress said she still planned to appeal, mentioning the Jan. 6 House hearings in a statement.

"As stated in yesterday's congressional hearings, you don't ask for a pardon if you are innocent. And you don't decline to appeal if you know you are right," the spokesperson said.

Heard has 30 days to file her notice of appeal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Heard was spotted last week in the Hamptons shopping at TJ Maxx and is reportedly in talks to write a tell-all book, according to OK! Magazine.