Amber Heard 'in talks' to write tell-all book after losing defamation trial against ex Johnny Depp: report

Amber Heard is reportedly "in talks" to write a tell-all book following her loss in court earlier this month against ex-husband Johnny Depp in their multi-million dollar defamation trial.

The 36-year-old actress is "really excited" about the potential new work as sources told OK! magazine Heard has "nothing to lose" now that the proceedings are over in the highly publicized dispute.

Depp was awarded $10.35 million in damages after a jury declared Heard defamed Depp on all counts following a nearly seven-week trial in Virginia amid allegations of domestic violence and sexual assault. Heard lost the defamation case, but was awarded $2 million in her countersuit as jurors found that Depp defamed her through his attorney.

When asked about the possible "revenge" tome, Heard's representative's told Fox News Digital: "We don't have a comment to share on this."

An insider alleged to the publication: "Amber considers her career in Hollywood over. She’s already in talks and is excited about it. At this point, she has nothing to lose and wants to tell all."

Potential lawsuits could be brought forward if Heard decided to write anything, author and lawyer Dror Bikel told the magazine.

"Depp and his attorneys will be reading and listening to everything that Heard states," Bikel said. "If she crosses the line, which is likely, there is no question that will be hit with another defamation suit and end up right back in court."

Just days ago, Heard was spotted shopping at a TJ Maxx discount retail store in the Hamptons amid a looming $8.3 million judgment.

The 36-year-old actress wore blue jeans and a long-sleeved, white button-down shirt while indulging in retail therapy with her younger sister, Whitney Henriquez, at the Bridgehampton location of the national chain retailer, per TMZ . According to the outlet, it's unclear what the two purchased — if anything — from the store.

While Heard perused the aisles on the East Coast wearing black loafers with her blonde hair tied back in a bun, Depp has "moved on" from the trial, and took to the stage to perform with Jeff Beck at the Helsinki Blues Festival on Sunday in Finland.

Depp looked at ease on stage wearing a black vest on top of a long shirt with sleeves rolled up above his elbows to show off his tattoos while he played the guitar.

He will soon release a joint album with his musical partner, Beck, as the actor reportedly "isn't even talking about the trial" anymore and "just wants his career back."

"The trial was necessary, but he is happy that it's over," a source told People. "Although he is relieved about the jury's verdict, he isn't gloating about it."

Heard said during a recent interview with Savannah Guthrie on "Dateline" that she was "terrified" Depp would find a way to sue her again.

"I guess that’s what a defamation lawsuit is meant to do, it’s meant to take your voice," she said.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star initially sought a $50 million payout over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed she wrote that didn’t specifically name him, but discussed her experiences with domestic abuse at the hands of a former partner. Heard counter sued for $100 million in damages.

Last week, Heard denied being "cut" from "Aquaman 2" and called recasting claims "slightly insane" after reports surfaced she was out of the Warner Bros. film following the trial.

"The rumor mill continues as it has from day one — inaccurate, insensitive, and slightly insane," Heard's representative told Fox News Digital.

Heard portrayed Mera in the film, working alongside Jason Momoa, Dolph Lundgren, Nicole Kidman and Willem Dafoe. The second film, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," is set to be released in 2023.

She announced on Instagram in July 2021 that she had secretly welcomed a baby girl named Oonagh Paige Heard via a surrogate, and said she'll be both "the mom and the dad" to her daughter.

Fox News' Larry Fink contributed to this report.