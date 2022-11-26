Alyssa Milano blasted by conservatives, Elon Musk after trading in Tesla for Volkswagen: 'Founded by Nazis'

Actress Alyssa Milano was blasted on Twitter, including by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, after saying that she "gave back" her Tesla and replaced it with a Volkswagen.

"I gave back my Tesla," Milano, a prominent supporter of Democrats on Twitter, posted Saturday. "I bought the VW ev. I love it. I’m not sure how advertisers can buy space on Twitter. Publicly traded company’s products being pushed in alignment with hate and white supremacy doesn’t seem to be a winning business model."

Twitter users, many of them conservative, criticized Milano over the tweet with many pointing out Volkswagen’s ties to the Nazi Party during the early days of its inception.

"Volkswagen was literally founded by the Nazi’s and Hitler," conservative political commentators The Hodge Twins posted which earned a crying laughing emoji and a "100" emoji from Tesla CEO Elon Musk who recently purchased Twitter.

"Wait till you learn who founded Volkswagen!" Political strategist Pete D’Abrosca posted.

"Lulz," the Libertarian Party of New Hampshire tweeted along with references to Volkswagen’s beginnings as a state sponsored automotive company during Hitler’s reign in Germany.

Representatives for Alyssa Milano did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Milano’s tweet suggested that she had found a way to give back her Tesla in response to Musk’s recent purchase of Twitter and the controversy that has surrounded his decision to bring back accounts that had been removed for violating the company’s terms of service, including former President Donald Trump’s.

"The people have spoken," Musk tweeted after a poll he posted on Twitter showed the majority of respondents wanted the former president back on the platform. "Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei."