'All That' alum Danny Tamberelli welcomes first child

Danny Tamberelli’s Father’s Day was “All That” and more after the former Nickelodeon star and his wife Katelyn Detweiler on Monday announced the birth of their first child.

Tamberelli, who starred in the popular Nickelodeon shows “All That” and “The Adventures of Pete & Pete,” revealed the couple had welcomed their own “Little Pete” on Friday.

The 37-year-old dad wrote that Alfred “Alfie” Noel Tamberelli was born at 3:19 a.m. in New York City after a “very short, totally natural labor.”

“Was a little busy yesterday but got to celebrate Father’s Day for the first time and it was the most special day! He and momma are doing great!” he wrote, along with photos of their new family of three.

Detweiler, a young adult author, also shared photos of baby Alfie on Instagram.

“So happy to be a mama to this special human, and so happy to watch @dannytamberelli celebrate his first father’s day, already a master swaddler and my own personal diaper mentor,” she wrote.

“The Mighty Ducks” star announced the couple’s pregnancy in February on Instagram with a photo of Detweiler showing off her baby bump.

The couple first met on the Tinder dating app in 2014 and were married in May 2018 in Pennsylvania, according to Page Six.