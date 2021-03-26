Alice Evans says daughters she shares with Ioan Gruffudd cry 'every day' amid their divorce

Alice Evans says her ongoing divorce from Ioan Gruffudd is having a tremendous impact on their children.

The "Originals" actress revealed earlier this month that Gruffudd blindsided her by filing for divorce after more than 13 years together. She's since opened up about the bad turns their divorce has taken after initially saying she was fighting for the marriage for the sake of their two daughters, Ella, 11, and Elsie, 7.

Evans posted about it again late Thursday in response to a writer who penned Evans an open letter denouncing the star's decision to speak about it publicly because it's something her daughters can see.

In response, Evans wrote a lengthy Instagram caption claiming her daughters "have no idea what is in the press about their parents and probably never will."

She then shared what her daughters "ARE upset about."

"That their Dad walked out and abandoned them out of the blue. Without explanation. Yes that’s what they cry about every day. Will their Dad ever come back and play in the pool or the yard with them? Will they ever have a family again?" Evans begins.

She continues: "I choose to share the details of my divorce because a) I am lucky enough to posses the gene that enables me to not give a s--t about what people think of me and b) I have realized that there are thousands, if not millions of women out there going through the same thing, who, during this endless pandemic, believe that they are completely alone. I want them to know they are not."

Weeks ago, the actress recorded a video of herself talking about the current state of her relationship with the "Fantastic Four" actor.

"So I have been served with a petition for divorce and this came out of the blue… I won’t cry, but we’ve been 20 years together and we have 2 amazing kids," an emotional Evans begins the video. "I don’t know why, I don’t know why."

She went on to talk about how they’re currently doing collaborative divorce proceedings with lawyers to try and hammer out key details about parenting moving forward before they get the court involved.

"Collaborative divorce, which is somewhere between a really kind way of doing divorce and a phenomenal scam," she explained. "Because in one way it’s like, 'OK, let’s just hear what you both want and we’ll take it to the court afterward.' And in the other way, it’s like… people in the acting business will know when an agent says to you, 'we just can’t find you the roles.' It’s a bit like, I’d like my daughter to stay with me on Saturday nights, 'oh, that’s just not within our possibility. Not in our possibility.'"

She concluded her video by taking a jab at Gruffudd, blaming him for the whole situation.

"So my husband is winding the s--- up me saying that he can’t… that what he says is the law, but we haven’t got the law yet, lawyers aren’t the law. Lawyers are there to f--- the law. That’s what I always said. Anyway, might have some thoughts later," she says before ending the video.

Representatives for Gruffudd did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.