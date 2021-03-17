Alice Evans compares Ioan Gruffudd divorce proceedings to a 'phenomenal scam'

Alice Evans spoke out about her divorce from actor Ioan Gruffudd in a video posted to Instagram in which she calls their current proceedings a "phenomenal scam."

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the actor had filed divorce papers in Los Angeles after more than 13 years together. The duo had been signaling that they were having marital problems for a while but she previously said she was fighting for the marriage for the sake of their two daughters, Ella, 11, and Elsie, 7.

Now, as they move forward with ending their marriage, Evans took to Instagram on Tuesday where she recorded a video of herself talking about the current state of her relationship with the "Fantastic Four" actor.

"So I have been served with a petition for divorce and this came out of the blue… I won’t cry, but we’ve been 20 years together and we have 2 amazing kids," an emotional Evans begins the video. "I don’t know why, I don’t know why."

She goes on to talk about how they’re currently doing collaborative divorce proceedings with lawyers to try and hammer out key details about parenting moving forward before they get the court involved.

"Collaborative divorce, which is somewhere between a really kind way of doing divorce and a phenomenal scam," she explained. "Because in one way it’s like, ‘OK, let’s just hear what you both want and we’ll take it to the court afterward.’ And in the other way, it’s like… people in the acting business will know when an agent says to you, ‘we just can’t find you the roles.’ It’s a bit like, I’d like my daughter to stay with me on Saturday nights, ‘oh, that’s just not within our possibility. Not in our possibility.’"

Evans continued by noting that she may stop being collaborative with the process soon, noting that she’s been made aware that nothing in them is legally binding.

"And then I read that nothing is binding in collaborative, absolutely nothing," she says. "So, if I want my daughter to stay one more night in my house, the court hasn’t said anything, so I can do it."

She concluded her video by taking a jab at Gruffudd, blaming him for the whole situation.

"So my husband is winding the s--- up me saying that he can’t… that what he says is the law, but we haven’t got the law yet, lawyers aren’t the law. Lawyers are there to f--- the law. That’s what I always said. Anyway, might have some thoughts later," she says before ending the video.

This isn’t the first time that Evans has taken public shots at the actor since news of their divorce went public. Earlier in March, she shared a pair of photos on Instagram in which she wondered if her daughters would be disappointed in their dad’s behavior. She also accused him of being "born angry" and stated that their 7-year-old daughter began screaming when she showed her an article announcing that her dad had filed for divorce.

"When my 7 yo got home from her dads and kindly, almost jokingly, but with intent showed her the article where it said that her daddy had filed for a divorce from her Mommy in the High Court of Los Angeles and he hadn’t told us so he probably hadn’t told her either so we were just letting her no abs she ran away screaming saying ‘no!! No! My daddy would NEVER do that to my Mommy,’" she wrote at the time.

She also shared a black-and-white selfie she took with Gruffudd and noted that it may have been the photo that led to the divorce.

"I can’t remember it at all but I imagine it must have gone like this: stinky little chipmunk in two/ day old nightie and VISIBLE TOOTHPASTE still on and around her lips, dares to ask the ‘MAN WHO IS ALL MAN’ ™️ for a selfie. Bad move. Really bad move. Possibly even divorce move.. we’ll see," she captioned the post in part.