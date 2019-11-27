Alfonso Ribeiro and Jerry O'Connell reveal their families' craziest Thanksgiving moments

Alfonso Ribeiro and Jerry O'Connell are ready for family holiday time.

The actors, who are working with Bob Evans Farms, prepared side dishes to make cooking for Thanksgiving even easier, offered advice on how to navigate tricky family dinner where sensitive topics may come up.

"Stay out of them," offered Ribeiro. "Don't have the political conversations."

JENNIFER ANISTON HOSTS FRIENDSGIVING, MAKES ENCHILADAS JUST FOR JIMMY KIMMEL

"It's a time for happiness and a time for bringing people together," he added. "It's about being thankful for the lives that we have. The people that we have in our lives are; our children. And it's all about happiness and what brings us together."

Ribeiro treads carefully because every year he and his wife, Angela Unkrich, invite all of the "Dancing with the Stars" dancers and crew who may have nowhere to go because they are far from home.

CANDACE CAMERON BURE SHARES HER FAMILY'S SPECIAL HOLIDAY TRADITION

"They might be from overseas or whatever. And we invite them over to our house and we do a big Thanksgiving feast," he said.

Not surprisingly, O'Connell disagreed with his friend about conversation topics to a certain extent.

"I'm going to say that is the time when you and your family should hash out any issues," he said. "There's food everywhere. Everyone's gonna be in a good mood. You've got the turkey."

O'Connell also admitted he's not the best chef out there and prefers to just enjoy the meal rather than prepare.

JENNY MCCARTHY, DONNIE WAHLBERG DISH ON THEIR THANKSGIVING TRADITIONS AND LIFE IN THE LIMELIGHT

When he and his wife, Rebecca Romijn, hosted their first Thanksgiving, he forgot to remove the plastic bag from inside the bird's cavity.

"Someone digging in for stuffing found the plastic bag with all the stuff from the turkey still inside... [I had] cooked the turkey with the plastic bag," he explained.