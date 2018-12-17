Alec Baldwin tweets that Trump is 'punishment' for slavery, slaughtering Native Americans

Alec Baldwin's severe disdain for President Donald Trump hasn't waned one bit.

The actor, who frequently spoofs Trump on "Saturday Night Live," claimed in an incendiary tweet this weekend that the POTUS is "punishment" for a variety of American sins.

"Trump is a curse, brought down on us as punishment 4 our sins. The slaughter of Native Americans, slavery, Japanese internment, Vietnam. Every hateful, misogynistic, racist notion, intertwined w our better nature, Trump embodies those. He is us. Now we can face it + exorcise it," he wrote.

He added, "Remember that once Trump is gone, by whatever means, + is replaced by a competent/duly elected successor, it will be necessary 4 all in this country 2 offer their support 2 that man/woman. Regardless of party. The period of healing for us will be long + will require our best."

Many reactions were supportive of Baldwin's claims:

Many others, however, challenged the temperamental "30 Rock" star:

Baldwin's comments came shortly after Trump claimed that NBC and "Saturday Night Live" should be "tested in courts."