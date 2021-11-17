Alec Baldwin talks politics on Twitter ahead of more 'Rust' lawsuit news

Alec Baldwin took to Twitter on Wednesday to talk politics as lawsuits continue to mount over the fatal shooting incident that took place on the set of his movie "Rust."

Hours before attorney Gloria Allred is set to hold a press conference announcing new allegations stemming from the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, Baldwin was spending his morning refuting claims made in a Washington Post article about President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better legislation.

The article argued that the social spending legislation includes a $285 billion tax cut that would almost exclusively benefit high-income households over the next five years. The article called it the second-biggest program in the plan, which Baldwin noted to his Twitter followers that he believes is "false."

This isn’t the first time that Baldwin has returned to Twitter amid an ongoing investigation into a moment on the set of the indie-western film in which a gun he was holding fired a live round resulting in the death of Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

On Oct. 30 he took a jab at the federal government, indirectly calling it a "once-great American Institution."

Meanwhile, Allred announced earlier in the day on Wednesday that she will be representing "Rust" script supervisor Mamie Mitchell. In a press release, she notes that Mitchell was the first to call 911 on the day of the shooting. It’s unclear if Baldwin will be named directly in the suit, but it will mean she joins the set’s gaffer Serge Svetnoy in taking civil legal action.

In his lawsuit, Svetnoy says Baldwin "owed a duty" to the plaintiff and other crew members to treat the Colt Revolver he was handed as a loaded weapon. The suit reportedly claims that Baldwin merely needed to aim the weapon toward the camera and not point it at anyone.

Svetnoy also claims in the suit that he was struck by "discharge materials" from the gunshot, with a projectile "narrowly" missing him before it hit Hutchins. He said he "suffered injury, including severe emotional distress, as a direct and proximate result of the incident."