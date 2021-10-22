Alec Baldwin family spotted packing up following deadly movie set shooting

Alec Baldwin's family was spotted packing up to head to the Hamptons on Friday following the deadly shooting on his movie set.

Baldwin's assistants were seen packing luggage into cars a day after the actor fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, on the set of his upcoming movie "Rust." Production on the set of "Rust" has been halted indefinitely after the prop gun was misfired at Bonanza Creek Ranch.

The film's director, Joel Souza, 48, was also injured during the incident and has been hospitalized.

Baldwin broke his silence on the shooting Friday morning in a statement made to social media. The actor expressed his sadness over what he called a "tragic accident."

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," he said Friday morning on Twitter.

"I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna," the actor concluded.

Hutchins' husband confirmed to Fox News that Baldwin has been supportive during this time.

"I have spoken with Alec Baldwin and he is being very supportive," Matthew Hutchins told Fox News.

Earlier on Thursday, Baldwin shared a photo of himself in full character to Instagram with the caption: "Back to in person at the office. Blimey … it’s exhausting." The photo has since been deleted.

The actor's wife, Hilaria Baldwin, also shared a photo of Baldwin seemingly on his way to the set on her Instagram story.