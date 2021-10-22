Expand / Collapse search
Alec Baldwin
Published

Alec Baldwin family spotted packing up following deadly movie set shooting

Baldwin called the death of Halyna Hutchins a 'tragic accident' in a statement given on social media Friday

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Alec Baldwin's family was spotted packing up to head to the Hamptons on Friday following the deadly shooting on his movie set.

Baldwin's assistants were seen packing luggage into cars a day after the actor fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, on the set of his upcoming movie "Rust." Production on the set of "Rust" has been halted indefinitely after the prop gun was misfired at Bonanza Creek Ranch.

    Assistants for Alec Baldwin's family pack luggage into cars following the news that the actor fatally shot cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, 42, with a prop gun on the set of Rust in Santa Fe New Mexico. In addition, the film's director, Joel Souza, 48, was also struck and is in a local hospital. Baldwin is thought to be in distress following the tragic accident and would likely be seeking console from his wife Hilaria. (Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com)

The film's director, Joel Souza, 48, was also injured during the incident and has been hospitalized. 

Baldwin broke his silence on the shooting Friday morning in a statement made to social media. The actor expressed his sadness over what he called a "tragic accident."

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," he said Friday morning on Twitter.

Filmmaker Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed Thursday after a prop gun was misfired by Alec Baldwin on set of the film ‘Rust.’ Production has since been halted indefinitely.

Filmmaker Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed Thursday after a prop gun was misfired by Alec Baldwin on set of the film ‘Rust.’ Production has since been halted indefinitely. ( (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for AMC Networks))

"I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna," the actor concluded.

Hutchins' husband confirmed to Fox News that Baldwin has been supportive during this time. 

"I have spoken with Alec Baldwin and he is being very supportive," Matthew Hutchins told Fox News.

Earlier on Thursday, Baldwin shared a photo of himself in full character to Instagram with the caption: "Back to in person at the office. Blimey … it’s exhausting." The photo has since been deleted.

Hilaria Baldwin shares a screengrab from a Facetime call with husband Alec Baldwin before the fatal shooting occurred Thursday.

Hilaria Baldwin shares a screengrab from a Facetime call with husband Alec Baldwin before the fatal shooting occurred Thursday. (Hilaria Baldwin Instagram)

The actor's wife, Hilaria Baldwin, also shared a photo of Baldwin seemingly on his way to the set on her Instagram story.

