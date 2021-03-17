Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria reveals the funny photos she uses to end their 'arguments'

Hilaria Baldwin revealed the funny photos she sends husband Alec Baldwin in order to diffuse their "immature arguments."

The duo married in 2012 and recently announced the arrival of their sixth child together, Maria Lucia, alongside Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 5 months, Romeo Alejandro David, 2, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 4, Rafael Thomas, 5, and Carmen Gabriela, 7. Alec is also the father to 25-year-old daughter Ireland.

As their family continues to grow, Hilaria noted on her Instagram Story Tuesday that she and her husband have their occasional squabbles. The yoga and wellness expert noted that she has a particular strategy for diffusing the more asinine fights by sending the former "30 Rock" actor nonsensical photos of herself that he can’t help but laugh at.

"When Alec and I have immature arguments, and I get a frustrated text… I decide to respond with ridiculously random/non sequitur photos like this," she wrote over an image of herself breastfeeding their child while standing up in their living room.

HILARIA BALDWIN RESPONDS TO ‘NEGATIVE COMMENTS’ ABOUT HER MISCARRIAGE: ‘IT MAKES THE TROLLS SEEM SMALLER’

"Try it," she continued. "Totally diffuses the convo and they can’t help but laugh."

Hilaria then shared another funny snap of herself posing in the kitchen with all six of her kids while using both hands and her foot to complete various household tasks. Meanwhile, her kids are also helping with chores like cleaning, cooking and taking care of their siblings.

"And then if it that doesn’t solve the problem, I call in backup and we send this…." she captioned the second image. "Don’t worry, nothing is plugged in, turned on, lit on fire, or whatever you are concerned of."

HILARIA BALDWIN CONFIRMS SHE HAS SUFFERED A MISCARRIAGE

While the photos are clearly staged for comedic effect, Hilaria took to Instagram recently to note that being the mother of two infants is indeed a draining experience. She recently shared a selfie on her Instagram Stories with the caption, "This cow is tired and thirsty."

"Let me tell you something you might already know. Feeding two babies is no joke. I'm devouring any liquid I can get my hands on," she added.

The 37-year-old shocked the world when she announced they’d welcomed their sixth child, Maria Lucia, via surrogate five months after she and Alec, 62, had their sixth child, son Edu.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In the past few months, the famous couple has made headlines not for any kind of pregnancy announcement, but rather for a scandal that saw the 37-year-old mother taken to task for allegedly exaggerating her Spanish heritage. Although she denied ever lying about being born in the United States, Hilaria issued an apology on Instagram earlier this month.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’ve spent the last month listening, reflecting, and asking myself how I can learn and grow. My parents raised my brother and me with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a true sense of belonging to both," she wrote.