Alec Baldwin weighs in on airport workplace safety in since-deleted Instagram post

Alec Baldwin weighed in on workplace safety in a since-deleted Instagram post.

The "30 Rock" actor commented on the physical altercation that took place between former NFL player Brendan Langley and an airport employee earlier this week. A video of the attack went viral on social media.

Langley was arrested for assault and the airport employee was hospitalized and subsequently terminated, according to reports.

The since-deleted post was re-shared by The Shade Room on Instagram.

Baldwin wrote, "The guy working at the airport is the victim. He came to work to do a job. The other guy, with his big mouth, is guilty of workplace abuse, where people come to work with an expectation of safety, even civility. This a--hole who hit this guy should be put on a no-fly list."

"Alec… it’s best you sit this one out," one user wrote. "SO MANY REASONS WHY… a life is GONE because of workplace negligence significantly on YOUR ACCOUNT. You should focus on reconciling THAT and not drawing conclusions & accusations from a 30sec clip."

"Hush Alec, and focus on your situation at hand," another added.

"Well if that's the case, yo a-- should be banned from film studios...and gun ranges," one wrote.

Others called Baldwin's comments on the situation "ironic."

Baldwin was on set holding a gun when it discharged, killing Halyna Hutchins. The cinematographer was 18 inches away from the barrel of the gun, according to a crew member.

Baldwin has maintained he did not pull the trigger of the gun on the set of "Rust." However, Hutchins' death is still being investigated by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department.

The sheriff's department recently released all bodycam footage, crime scene photos, witness interviews and text messages obtained so far throughout the investigation.

"It's hard to determine right now the route that the case is going to go," Sheriff Adan Mendoza said during an appearance on the "Today" show. "I've said this before, I think there was complacency on the set. There was disorganization and a degree of negligence – whether that rises to a criminal level, that'll be up to the district attorney."

The sheriff said Baldwin's level of responsibility in the shooting would also be determined by the district attorney .

Baldwin's attorney claimed the evidence released by the sheriff's department showed that the actor "acted responsibly."

"Mr. Baldwin welcomes this investigation," Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel told Fox News Digital in a statement. "The information that has been revealed by the authorities demonstrates, once again, that Mr. Baldwin acted responsibly and did not have control over any production issues that were identified in the OSHA report."

"Additionally, the interviews and affidavits disclosed today continue to corroborate Mr. Baldwin’s description of the events – including an affidavit from the Detective stating that the cameraman, who was standing next to Ms. Hutchins and Mr. Souza at the time of the accident, confirmed that Mr. Baldwin was ‘very careful’ with guns on the set."