Alec Baldwin
Published

Halyna Hutchins’ husband irate after ‘Rust’ shooting investigation materials released to public

Alec Baldwin fired a prop weapon, killing the cinematographer on set Oct. 21, 2021

By Julius Young | Fox News
Halyna Hutchins’ husband Matthew is fuming over the trove of investigative materials the Santa Fe County Sheriff released this week that showed his dying wife after she was shot by Alec Baldwin while working as a cinematographer last year on the set of "Rust."

An email obtained by Fox News Digital Wednesday indicates attorneys for Matthew Hutchins feel the sheriff’s office "trampled on the constitutional rights" of the Hutchins family and that it reneged on a "promise" Matthew would be able to review materials early Monday morning before law enforcement publicly released it.

"This was a wholly inadequate amount of time given the sheer volume of material and failed to give the Hutchins [family] the ‘dignity and privacy’ the New Mexico constitution affords them, including the right to request that discretion be exercised and sensitive material be redacted," the email obtained by a source close to the family states.

HALYNA HUTCHINS' HUSBAND REVEALS MOMENT HE LEARNED 'RUST' CINEMATOGRAPHER WAS SHOT, KILLED ON ALEC BALDWIN SET

Halyna Hutchins is survived by her husband Matthew and their 9-year-old son.

Halyna Hutchins is survived by her husband Matthew and their 9-year-old son. (Hutchins' lawyer Brian Panish)

Panish further states in his email to the sheriff's department that the footage of Hutchins clinging to life as medics tend to her bleeding gunshot wound will greatly impact their young son Andros, 9.

'RUST' SHOOTING INVESTIGATOR SAYS 'DEGREE OF NEGLIGENCE' FOUND ON SET, CRIMINAL CHARGES WILL BE UP TO DA

"We fear, for example, that this shocking footage of Andros' mother dying may be material used by bullies to emotionally abuse him in the future," Panish wrote. "The damage your office has done is irreparable.

Alec Baldwin's first words to detectives revealed as cops release trove of 'Rust' files Video

"We demand that your office respect Matthew, Halyna and Andros Hutchins' constitutional rights of dignity, privacy, respect and fairness going forward. We also demand that your office take down the video footage of Halyna Hutchins dying on the church floor. While the damage of publishing that video is irreparable, taking down the video will end your office's complicity in causing future harm."

Baldwin's attorney claimed the evidence released by the sheriff's department showed that the actor "acted responsibly."

"Mr. Baldwin welcomes this investigation," Luke Nikas told Fox News Digital in a statement. "The information that has been revealed by the authorities demonstrates, once again, that Mr. Baldwin acted responsibly and did not have control over any production issues that were identified in the OSHA report.

'Rust' movie video shows Alec Baldwin practicing cross draw before Halyna Hutchins shooting Video

"Additionally, the interviews and affidavits disclosed today continue to corroborate Mr. Baldwin’s description of the events — including an affidavit from the detective stating that the cameraman, who was standing next to Ms. Hutchins and Mr. Souza at the time of the accident, confirmed that Mr. Baldwin was ‘very careful’ with guns on the set."

The sheriff said Alec Baldwin's level of responsibility in the shooting would also be determined by the district attorney.

This aerial photo shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., Oct. 23, 2021. Halyna Hutchins attends the SAGindie Sundance Filmmakers Reception at Cafe Terigo Jan. 28, 2019 in Park City, Utah.

This aerial photo shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., Oct. 23, 2021. Halyna Hutchins attends the SAGindie Sundance Filmmakers Reception at Cafe Terigo Jan. 28, 2019 in Park City, Utah. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong  |  Photo by Fred Hayes/Getty Images for SAGindie)

Reps for the sheriff did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Fox News' Mariah Haas and Lauryn Overhultz contribute to this report.

Julius Young is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital.

Trending