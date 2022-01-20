Expand / Collapse search
Alec Baldwin
Published

Alec Baldwin was allegedly advised by Chris Cuomo not to talk cancel culture amid brother’s scandal

Cuomo said Baldwin speaking out wouldn't be 'helpful or respectful to the situation'

By Nate Day | Fox News
Chris Cuomo said he advised actor Alec Baldwin not to publicly speak out about cancel culture while the journalist's brother, Andrew Cuomo, was facing a sexual misconduct trial.

Beginning in late 2020, a scandal broke out for Andrew Cuomo, then the governor of New York, when he was accused of sexual misconduct. He eventually stepped down from his position but insisted that he did no wrong.

Chris Cuomo, the former CNN presenter, admitted to advising his brother amid the scandal and utilized his media connections to try to aid the politician.

VIDEO OF CHRIS CUOMO TESTIMONY THAT LED TO CNN FIRING RELEASED BY NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL

Chris Cuomo (left) said that he advised actor Alec Baldwin (center) not to speak out about cancel culture while Andrew Cuomo (right) was facing allegations of sexual misconduct.

Chris Cuomo (left) said that he advised actor Alec Baldwin (center) not to speak out about cancel culture while Andrew Cuomo (right) was facing allegations of sexual misconduct. (Getty Images)

In his testimony – video of which was released on Thursday – the 51-year-old also revealed that he advised Baldwin, who knows both brothers, not to speak out on cancel culture amid the scandal.

ALEC BALDWIN SHARES SPIRITUAL MESSAGE ABOUT 'SILENCE' AFTER TURNING OVER HIS CELLPHONE TO INVESTIGATORS

"I know Alec Baldwin, so does Andrew. I have a very good friend who's named Peter who called me and said, ‘Alec wants to talk about cancel culture, political correctness,’" the former news personality said. "I asked him not to. I said to tell him [to] stay out of it, it's not necessary."

Chris Cuomo admits he advised Alec Baldwin not to speak out amid Andrew Cuomo scandal Video

He said he was informed that Baldwin, 63, was going to speak out on the topic anyway.

"I said, ‘Alright, well, that’s my take on it,'" he added.

HEAD OF NEW YORK UNIVERSITY SYSTEM OFFICIALLY RESIGNS AFTER TEXTS ABOUT CUOMO'S ACCUSER UNCOVERED

He later explained that he "wasn't in favor" of the "30 Rock" alum speaking out because he "didn't think that Alec Baldwin weighing in on this one way or the other was necessarily helpful or respectful to the situation."

Andrew Cuomo stepped down from his role as governor of New York after an investigation found that he had committed sexual misconduct.

Andrew Cuomo stepped down from his role as governor of New York after an investigation found that he had committed sexual misconduct. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Furthermore, he said he was "trying to help my brother and [Baldwin weighing in] just didn't seem that helpful to me."

Reps for Baldwin and the former governor did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

