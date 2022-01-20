Alec Baldwin was allegedly advised by Chris Cuomo not to talk cancel culture amid brother’s scandal

Chris Cuomo said he advised actor Alec Baldwin not to publicly speak out about cancel culture while the journalist's brother, Andrew Cuomo, was facing a sexual misconduct trial.

Beginning in late 2020, a scandal broke out for Andrew Cuomo, then the governor of New York, when he was accused of sexual misconduct. He eventually stepped down from his position but insisted that he did no wrong.

Chris Cuomo, the former CNN presenter, admitted to advising his brother amid the scandal and utilized his media connections to try to aid the politician.

In his testimony – video of which was released on Thursday – the 51-year-old also revealed that he advised Baldwin, who knows both brothers, not to speak out on cancel culture amid the scandal.

"I know Alec Baldwin, so does Andrew. I have a very good friend who's named Peter who called me and said, ‘Alec wants to talk about cancel culture, political correctness,’" the former news personality said. "I asked him not to. I said to tell him [to] stay out of it, it's not necessary."

He said he was informed that Baldwin, 63, was going to speak out on the topic anyway.

"I said, ‘Alright, well, that’s my take on it,'" he added.

He later explained that he "wasn't in favor" of the "30 Rock" alum speaking out because he "didn't think that Alec Baldwin weighing in on this one way or the other was necessarily helpful or respectful to the situation."

Furthermore, he said he was "trying to help my brother and [Baldwin weighing in] just didn't seem that helpful to me."

Reps for Baldwin and the former governor did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

