Alec Baldwin shares spiritual message about 'silence' after turning over his cellphone to investigators

Alec Baldwin shared a very faith-based post with his followers days after turning in his cellphone to authorities as he continues to seek guidance from spiritual leaders.

The actor, 63, took to Instagram early on Wednesday where he shared an image of light in his bathroom reflecting on the marble counter as a rainbow. He captioned the post with a lengthy musing on the nature of quiet in an otherwise "noisy" world.

"My favorite part of the day is early in the morning when I get up before anyone else and the house is totally silent. I spend that time with God, and I find that the silence strengthens me and helps me get focused for the day. I spend some time just sitting and enjoying it," he wrote.

He continued: "Our world today is very noisy, busy, and at times very stressful. When you feel stressed or frustrated, go somewhere that is silent and just enjoy if for a few minutes; I believe you will find that your soul begins to calm down. Inner peace and quiet are vital for hearing from God or sensing the direction He wants us to take."

The actor then told his followers that "outer silence" is a good way for people to "hear the still, small voice of God." Baldwin has been gravitating toward spirituality in recent weeks following his involvement in the on-set death of Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin was holding a revolved on the set of the indie-Western film "Rust" when the gun somehow discharged a live round that killed the cinematographer and wounded director Joel Souza.

He previously said in an Instagram post that he has been actively speaking with various spiritual and philosophical leaders who he says have been helping him purge negative thinking from his life, which he named as his 2022 New Year’s resolution.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the on-set incident continues. The latest development came last week when Fox New Digital confirmed that Baldwin had handed over his cellphone to Suffolk County authorities as part of the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation into whether there are any criminal charges that should be filed.

"Alec voluntarily provided his phone to the authorities this morning so they can finish their investigation," Baldwin's civil attorney, Aaron Dyer, told Fox News Digital.

"But this matter isn’t about his phone, and there are no answers on his phone. Alec did nothing wrong. It is clear that he was told it was a cold gun and was following instructions when this tragic accident occurred. The real question that needs to be answered is how live rounds got on the set in the first place."