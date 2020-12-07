Advocacy groups call for 'Borat' sequel to be barred from Oscars, Golden Globes and more

Several advocacy organizations have called for "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" to be barred from competing for high-profile film industry awards.

Organizations based in Canada, the UK, Turkey, Mongolia, Georgia, Kazakhstan have joined Hungary- and U.S.-based organizations in calling for the film to be blocked by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Directors Guild of America and British Academy of Film and Television Arts from competing for prestigious awards.

Effectively, this would mean that the film would be unable to submit for Oscars, Golden Globes, Directors Guild and BAFTA Awards, which are some of the most respected in the industry.

Kazakhstan Society in Canada, Kazakh Culture and Media Association, Friendship and Culture Association of Kazakhstan and Eurasian States, Union of Kazakh Women in Mongolia, Georgian Businesswomen Global Network, Four Seasons of Georgia and Kazakh Creative Entrepreneurs have all joined CAIR National, Hungarian Turan Foundation, Kazakh-American Association, Hollywood Film Academy and the "worldwide Kazakh Community" in condemning the film, according to a press release.

The slew of organizations claimed the click which Sacha Baron Cohen, co-wrote and co-starred, is guilty of "normalizing, promoting and monetizing whitewashing, ethnic stereotyping, cultural appropriation and racism in entertainment."

"Mr. Cohen went beyond any moral or ethical standards in portraying Kazakh people as misogynistic, incestuous, anti-Semitic, and barbarous," said Gia Noortas, CEO of Hollywood Film Academy. "Due to this harmful misrepresentation, more Kazakhs today will face racial abuse, bullying, humiliation, and dehumanization."

The supergroup is "calling on the film award organizations worldwide to publicly condemn whitewashing and cultural appropriation, stand against racism and racial hatred and remove Mr. Cohen, his cast, crew and film 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' from their respective competitions this year."

"We understand that the nature of comedy is to test the limits of what is acceptable, but not at our nation's expense," Noortas said. "It's racism, period. Racial abuse of Kazakh minority should not be the last refuge of racism in Hollywood. Kazakh women have become targets for harassment, Kazakh children are being bullied, Kazakhs worldwide face discrimination."

"Subsequent Moviefilm" is a mockumentary-style comedy that follows Baron's Borat, a Kazakhstani journalist.

The flick was released on Amazon Prime on Oct. 23 this year, and follows's 2006's "Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan."

The original film earned an Oscar nomination for best-adapted screenplay and Golden Globe nominations for best performance by an actor in a motion picture comedy or musical, and best motion picture comedy or musical.

"Subsequent Moviefilm" is considered a contender for awards this year, particularly for Maria Bakalova, the actress who portrayed Baron's Borat's daughter, Tutar.

Reps for the Academy, BAFTA and other associations did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment, nor did Cohen or Amazon.

