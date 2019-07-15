Jenna Jameson is ‘back on the wagon’ after quitting keto diet: I was ‘eating like a crazed banshee’

Jenna Jameson can’t lose, even when she falls off the wagon.

The former adult film star shared a confession with her social media followers on Sunday after recently revealing she had begun fasting intermittently again after losing her focus on her weight loss.

JENNA JAMESON CELEBRATES DRAMATIC WEIGHT LOSS ON ONE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF STARTING THE KETO DIET

“Let’s talk jumping back on the wagon after losing control and eating like a crazed banshee,” Jameson wrote in a lengthy caption of herself in two split before-and-after bikini photos. “We all do it, There are no exceptions. All the health gurus and fitness badasses do it,” she added.

The 45-year-old has long been an advocate of the keto diet and said she lost around 80 lbs. on the low-carb, high-fat plan since March 2018. Jameson shared her advice and motivation on how she managed to get herself back on track.

JENNA JAMESON FLAUNTS SLIMMER BACKSIDE AFTER WEIGHT LOSS

“For me, it comes in the form of wanting to feel my best. I know I’m not perfect and my will power isn’t iron clad, but I DO know I will never give up,” Jameson wrote. “It’s important to know that no matter how long you fall off, you can always jump back on the horse!”

She continued: “It’s ok to feel discouraged, disappointed and down right pissed. Channel that into positivity and know there are so many on this journey right along with you! Love you guys!”

JENNA JAMESON SHOWS OFF SLIMMED-DOWN BACKSIDE AFTER 80-POUND WEIGHT LOSS

The mother of two recently told her followers that she had stopped intermittent fasting when she relocated to Hawaii in May but said she was back in the mix and could “feel a difference” in her overall mental headspace.

“I guess I just got lazy. I can feel the difference in my mental clarity. Definitely not as sharp and a lot less focused,” Jameson wrote on social media. “I just started back fasting this weekend, and it’s definitely hard to jump back on the wagon! My stomach rumbles so loud it wakes [2-year-old daughter] Batel.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jameson said she fasts from 6 p.m. to 11 a.m. and only consumes water, tea or black coffee during those hours.