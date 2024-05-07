Adrian Grenier went from 'open and poly' Hollywood 'liberal' to married homestead ranch owner in Texas

Adrian Grenier, an actor best known for his portrayal of Vincent Chase on HBO’s "Entourage," discussed how he went from being "Godless" in an industry that "seemed shady" to "finding a new way of being in the world" in an interview with Jordan Peterson.

"Growing up in New York, there's a little bit of nihilism, Godless[ness], you know. And this was now the overlay of my ego, which was, ‘See? You know, I am the man, I, you know, I got the part.’ And people are, you know, approving of me," Grenier said.

"I didn't believe in God…I was open and poly and, you know, liberal and I thought I was a good person, I really did," he continued. "It wasn't until I was in my 40s and the love of my life who I was dating at the time, she dumped me and she, in no uncertain terms, said, ‘You’re the worst.’"

KALEY CUOCO LOVES LIVING OUTSIDE HOLLYWOOD ON HER RANCH: 'GREAT PLACE FOR A KID TO GROW UP'

"I really just wanted pleasure. I was hedonistic, I was seeking, you know, the next hit… I [was] still [an] adolescent punk," Grenier admitted.

The "Entourage" star, who went on to say that he "didn’t trust" the "shady" nature of Hollywood, credited the breakup for opening the door to a "long, deep and dark" path that led him down a "multi-year dark night of the soul" that ended with him cutting out "all the distractions and all the indulgences" as he grounded himself in a camper outside of Austin, Texas.

"I started building a community garden, and I was just digging in the soil and planting and digging and working, meditating and cooking," he said. "I just kept doing the work, kept doing the work, got really healthy, worked out…the grounding was profound and that's when I realized that I wanted to change my whole life ."

JOHNNY DEPP'S COMEBACK MOVIE IS ‘BRILLIANT MOVE’ BUT HOLLYWOOD FUTURE ‘UNCERTAIN’: EXPERT

Grenier, who said he started "listening to wiser people" like Peterson, continued, "There’s so much wisdom and education that I hadn't tapped into because I was distracted and so, I was seeking advice from elders and counsel from friends, and starting to orient myself with people who I saw as having living a life that I think that I might want."

"What I realized is, I didn't want to die alone. I wanted a family, I wanted partnership, I wanted to have children," the 47-year-old relayed.

"[I] had to come out the other end awkward and finding, you know, a new way of being in the world," "The Devil Wears Prada" actor added.

Grenier went on to say that his ex-girlfriend, Jordan Roemmele, was now his wife and the mother of his child, and a driving force that catapulted his life changes. "She's a smart, intuitive woman, so she knew exactly where I should look. So, she gave me a map and I started to look [at my life] and she was right," he said.

TOM SELLECK RISKS LOSING CALIFORNIA RANCH WITH CANCELATION OF 'BLUE BLOODS'

"She gave me a list," Grenier continued. "She was thorough, she was nice enough to give me a list [and said], take a look at how you're drinking, think about how you're using sex, take a look at all these things [and] lose my number… It was almost like a glitch in the matrix."

"I had to convince her that I had changed," the New Mexico-born performer said. "I wasn't expecting to be back with her, but we fell in love again."

The couple now run a homestead on Kintsugi Ranch together in Texas with their baby boy, Seiko Aurelius Grenier. "My biggest honor is that I get to hold space for her to be the best mom she can be for my son," Grenier said.