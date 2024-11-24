Adele’s Las Vegas residency ends as she tells crowd she doesn’t know when 'I'm next going to perform again'

After two years of performances, Adele is saying farewell to her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The "Hello" singer thanked her fans and her loved ones, including son Angelo and fiancée Rich Paul, becoming emotional on stage during her last show on Saturday night.

"To my son, I chose to do a residency maybe because I f--king hate touring," Adele said through tears and a little laughter in a video captured by a fan and shared on X.

She continued, "But I chose to do a residency so I could keep his life normal. And I did do that. But I also wouldn't change it for the world, but I get to be with him on the weekends now because obviously he can't always come. So I love you to bits. ... Thank you for being patient for me."

Addressing Paul, who she’s been with since 2021, Adele said, "Thank you for always bigging me up and making me feel like I could do whatever I wanted to do. There's been times when I'm too tired or I'm too emotionally drained ... so I appreciate that."

"I still need to be treated like a baby panda" she added with a laugh.

Adele has been performing her Weekends with Adele residency in Las Vegas since November 2022.

She initially announced the residency in 2021, only to have to postpone it entirely. In an emotional video, the "Rolling in the Deep" singer told fans that the caliber of her show was not up to par and that she and her crew wouldn't be ready to begin on time.

Once the shows began, Adele extended her dates into 2023 and again through most of 2024. Her last shows are set to run from Oct. 25 through November 23 this year.

"I’ll miss it terribly and I’ll miss you terribly. I don't know when I'm next going to perform again." — Adele

Adele joked about being "emotional" in her comments to the crowd, but said she got "closure when Celine Dion came to my show."

"I cried for a whole week. A whole week," Adele said after Dion appeared at her October 26 performance. "It was just such a full-circle moment for me. Because that's the only reason I ever wanted to be in here."

The 36-year-old singer finally thanked fans for their understanding of her decision to do a residency and take a break from performing.

"I’ll miss it terribly and I’ll miss you terribly. I don't know when I'm next going to perform again," the Grammy-winner said.

The "Easy on Me" singer continued, saying, "I'm not doing anything else. I'm actually s--ting myself about what I am going to do. I don't have any f--king plans."

"Of course, I'll be back. The only thing I'm good at is singing and things like that. I just don't know when I want to next come on stage, but I love you," Adele said. "I know it's a real task to come to Vegas to see someone play. It's just what I needed for this season of my life."

Adele told an audience during a show in Munich in September that she "will not see you for an incredibly long time."

In July, she told Germany’s ZDF public broadcast service she was looking to do other "creative things."

"I don’t have any plans for new music at all," she told the outlet. "I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while."

She also told the outlet, "I don’t like being famous. I love that I get to make music all the time."