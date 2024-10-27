Adele cries with Céline Dion after spotting her in the crowd of Las Vegas residency

Even being one of the biggest artists in the world, Adele regularly meanders her way through the aisles of her Las Vegas residency looking to interact with the fans that attend her shows.

But on Saturday, the British popstar was brought to tears by an extra special audience member in the middle of singing "When We Were Young," one of the many hits off her third album, "25."

Viral video shows Adele singing to various areas of The Colosseum at Caesar's Palace before finding Céline Dion in the crowd.

The star seemingly asks her security in video posted to social media, "Where is she?" before finding the 6-time Grammy Award-winner sitting near the control board. Upon seeing Dion, Adele burst into tears.

The two living legends shared an embrace, holding each other's hands and then sweetly cupping one another's faces before the Brit tried to continue her performance. In an alternatively angled video, Dion can be seen crying too.

Adele tried to get back to singing but was so overcome with emotion that she asked the audience to help her. "Give it up for Miss Céline Dion," she told the crowd as she made her way back to the stage. The audience went wild for Dion, who eventually stood up in her seat and waved to the room.

The "My Heart Will Go On" singer, who had her own Vegas residency in the same spot years ago, marveled at the reaction she got. The 56-year-old previously stunned fans when she announced in December 2022 that she'd been diagnosed with Stiff-person syndrome, prompting her removal from the public eye for an extensive amount of time.

In February 2024, she surprised viewers at the Grammy Awards when she came out to present the award for Album of the Year to Taylor Swift.

In 2017, Dion also presented Adele with the ‘Song of the Year’ Grammy Award for her smash track "Hello."

The women shared a similarly emotional moment together as they embraced on that stage.

After Saturday's performance, Adele only has eight shows left in her "Weekends with Adele" residency. Last month, the singer announced she was going on hiatus and would not see fans "for an incredibly long time."

Her final performance is on November 23.