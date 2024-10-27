Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Music

Adele cries with Céline Dion after spotting her in the crowd of Las Vegas residency

Céline Dion attended 'Weekends with Adele' at The Colosseum at Caesar's Palace

Caroline Thayer By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
Celine Dion diagnosed with incurable neurological disorder Video

Celine Dion diagnosed with incurable neurological disorder

Celine Dion has been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder known as Stiff Person Syndrome, she revealed Thursday in an emotional video.

Even being one of the biggest artists in the world, Adele regularly meanders her way through the aisles of her Las Vegas residency looking to interact with the fans that attend her shows.

But on Saturday, the British popstar was brought to tears by an extra special audience member in the middle of singing "When We Were Young," one of the many hits off her third album, "25."

Viral video shows Adele singing to various areas of The Colosseum at Caesar's Palace before finding Céline Dion in the crowd.

The star seemingly asks her security in video posted to social media, "Where is she?" before finding the 6-time Grammy Award-winner sitting near the control board. Upon seeing Dion, Adele burst into tears. 

ADELE ANNOUNCES HIATUS FROM MUSIC: 'I WILL NOT SEE YOU FOR AN INCREDIBLY LONG TIME'

Adele in a pinstripe blazer soft smiles with a Hollywood curl hairdo split Celine Dion in a white blouse looks serious on the carpet

Adele burst into tears when she found Céline Dion in the crowd at her Las Vegas residency. (Stefanie Keenan/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images/Roy Rochlin/WireImage/Getty Images)

The two living legends shared an embrace, holding each other's hands and then sweetly cupping one another's faces before the Brit tried to continue her performance. In an alternatively angled video, Dion can be seen crying too.

Adele in a blue gown smiles as she performs in Munich

Adele's residency, ‘Weekends with Adele,’ is coming to a close next month. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AD)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Adele tried to get back to singing but was so overcome with emotion that she asked the audience to help her. "Give it up for Miss Céline Dion," she told the crowd as she made her way back to the stage. The audience went wild for Dion, who eventually stood up in her seat and waved to the room.

The "My Heart Will Go On" singer, who had her own Vegas residency in the same spot years ago, marveled at the reaction she got. The 56-year-old previously stunned fans when she announced in December 2022 that she'd been diagnosed with Stiff-person syndrome, prompting her removal from the public eye for an extensive amount of time.

In February 2024, she surprised viewers at the Grammy Awards when she came out to present the award for Album of the Year to Taylor Swift.

Celine Dion in a burnt orange jacket on stage at the Grammy Awards

Céline Dion presented the Grammy Award for ‘Album of the Year’ to Taylor Swift for "Midnights." (Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In 2017, Dion also presented Adele with the ‘Song of the Year’ Grammy Award for her smash track "Hello."

The women shared a similarly emotional moment together as they embraced on that stage.

Adele in a green dress with back to camera hugs Céline Dion in black one shoulder dress on GRAMMY stage split Céline Dion looks down at Adele affectionately as she walks up the stairs to receive her award

Céline Dion and Adele shared a warm embrace on the Grammy stage in 2017 following the Brit's win for ‘Song Of The Year.’ (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After Saturday's performance, Adele only has eight shows left in her "Weekends with Adele" residency. Last month, the singer announced she was going on hiatus and would not see fans "for an incredibly long time." 

Her final performance is on November 23.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer and LinkedIn. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending