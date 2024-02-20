Adele admits she doesn't 'like being famous' as she explains reason behind viral grumpy meme

Adele may be one of the biggest singers in the world, but there is a big part of the gig that she does not enjoy.

At a recent concert, the singer discussed photos of her taken at an NBA game in which she looks upset. She explained that she did not look happy because people were filming her against her will and that she does not like being famous to begin with.

"Do you remember that viral meme of me looking like I don't give a flying f---?" she asked her audience in a fan-recorded video, referring to the photos taken in February 2022 at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. She made a face mimicking the one she made in the famous photos.

Telling fans that she wanted to give context to the situation, she said, "So I know it sounds crazy, but I really don't like being famous, right? So obviously I know sitting courtside at a basketball game, you're asking for it, whatever."

Adele shared that her boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul, was "working the room" while she sat "looking for Michael Jordan." At one point, "The people with the camera came and asked me twice, they were like ‘Do you mind if we film you, can we put you on the screen?’"

"I said, ‘please don’t, please don't, I just canceled Vegas, I really don't want …" she trailed off. In January 2022, the "Rolling in the Deep" singer called off her planned Las Vegas residency a day before it was set to begin. At the time, she said the reason was that several people on her crew had come down with COVID and there was not enough time to finish production, but months later she admitted that she felt like the show had "no soul."

Despite plainly asking them not to film her, Adele said that the same people came back and began shooting footage of her anyway.

"The reason I looked like my lips had filler – because I got naturally big lips, right, I don't need filler – the reason I looked like a different person was because I was sulking, because I was like ‘these motherf---ers have come back and are filming me against my will,'" she continued.

She added, "I didn't realize they were airing it on TV, I thought it was just in the room."

Her tangent came to an end when she said, "I was ignoring, looking everywhere but in the camera because I was very annoyed because I asked not to be filmed, but I guess I was asking it by going. Also my face is just very meme-able, I can't help it."

Adele is currently fulfilling her Las Vegas residence, "Weekends with Adele," at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. After the original postponement, the residency began in November 2022. The show is set to run until June 15, and in August, she is scheduled to perform several concerts in Munich.