Adele on canceled Las Vegas residency: ‘I was a shell of a person for a couple of months’

Adele is opening up about how her canceled Las Vegas residency impacted her.

On Sunday, the singer spoke to BBC Radio 4’s "Desert Island Discs" where she reflected on her last-minute decision to call off her shows in Sin City earlier this year.

"I definitely felt everyone’s disappointed, and I was devastated, and I was frightened about letting them down," the 34-year-old told host Lauren Laverne. "I thought I could pull it together and make it work, and I couldn’t, and I stand by that decision."

In January, the "Hello" performer announced she was postponing a 24-date Las Vegas residency hours before it was to start, citing delays and coronavirus illness in her crew. In a video message posted on social media, Adele said she was "gutted" and promised to reschedule.

Adele stressed that the decision wasn’t based on money. She said it was simply because the show was not "good enough."

"You can’t buy me, you can’t buy me for nothing," she explained. "I’m not going to just do a show because I have to, or because people are going to be let down, or because we’re going to lose loads of money."

The star noted that the criticism she received following the cancelation in late January took a toll on her.

"I was a shell of a person for a couple of months," she admitted. "I just had to wait it out and just grieve it, I guess, just grief the shows and get over the guilt, but it was brutal."

When asked about the status of the show, the Grammy winner remarked, "Of course, I’m working on it!"

"I’m not gonna update you if I ain’t got nothing to update you with because that just leads to more disappointment," said Adele.

The British artist, who released her fourth album in November, previously revealed in February that her Las Vegas residency "is absolutely 100% happening this year" during her appearance on the "Graham Norton Show."

It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year," she told the host. "Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!"

Adele confirmed to Laverne her desire to have more children. She is already a mom to 9-year-old son Angelo, whom she shares with her ex-husband Simon Konecki.

"I definitely would like a couple more kids," said Adele. "It would be wonderful if we can. If not, I’ve got Angelo. I just want to be happy."

Adele revealed that motherhood has changed her in "every single way."

"Good, bad, strange — I love being a mom," she said.

Adele, who is currently dating sports agent Rich Paul, was asked if her breakup was "tough."

"It was, but it was never really tricky because we’re such good friends," she explained. "Over my dead body my kid [is] having a messy divorce in his life… There are no issues and there were no issues, so I guess it was easier to make sure that didn't happen. I was blessed with him, and he's just the best. I definitely approached it all with grace, and I think that really paid off."

