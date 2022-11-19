Adele launches Las Vegas residency, issues emotional apology to fans for postponed shows: ‘I’m truly sorry’

Adele is overwhelmed with emotions as she kicked off her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency, Friday night.

The "Hello" singer addressed her fans about her postponed concert and issued an apology to the audience.

"I’m truly sorry for any inconvenience and any disappointment that I’ve caused, but we’re here tonight and together," Adele apologized, according to Variety.

Despite the nine-month concert delay, she added it "was the best decision I ever made."

During her first packed night on her "Weekends with Adele" tour, she thanked the Caesar’s Palace Colosseum for standing by her since she postponed dates.

"I’d really like to thank Caesars because there’s been a lot of sh-- written about me since I canceled those shows," Adele said, according to the media outlet.

"Ninety percent of it is completely made up, but not once did [Caesars] ask any questions," she continued.

"That’s why I f--- off for six years at a time," she joked, pointing out she sometimes doesn’t favor the business side of her career.

At the beginning of her performance, Adele opened up about how nervous she was and told her fans, "I’m so scared and so happy," while giving a warm welcome to her audience.

Leading up to the show, Adele expressed her anxiety going into the Las Vegas residency and took to Instagram to be candid with her emotions.

"I’m highly emotional, incredibly nervous but can’t sit still because I’m so excited," the "Rumor Has It" singer posted, Friday.

Adele’s pre-performance jitters came months following her postponing her shows, which were set to launch in January.

"Hi. Listen, I'm so sorry, but my show ain't ready," the singer said in an emotional video statement at the time.

"We've tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID."

Meanwhile, tickets quickly sold out for her Las Vegas residency, as she had several celebrity friends in the audience supporting her Friday night -- including James Corden, Apple CEO Tim Cook, "Elvis" director Baz Luhrmann, WeWork founder Adam Neumann and her boyfriend, Rich Paul.

"Weekends with Adele" is slated to run until March 25, 2023.