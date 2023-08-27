Adele berates security for bothering fan during Vegas performance: 'They won't bother you again'

Adele severely admonished security at her Las Vegas residency this weekend for bothering a fan in her audience.

In fan-captured video shared to social media, Adele looked furious as she took her microphone from its stand and walked farther down stage to question activity in the crowd.

"What is going on with that young fan there, that's been bothered so much since I came on, for standing up? What's going on with him?" she asked.

"Yes, you with your hand up. Yes, you, put your hand up," she says to an unidentified person. "Yes, you, with the stick in your hand. Yes, him. What are you doing? Why are you out bothering him?"

"Can you leave him alone, please?" she implored, walking back to her mark on stage. "They won't bother you again now, darling. You enjoy the show. Leave him alone," she added, as fans began to cheer.

"Sorry, guys, he's been bothered the whole show by security and other people sitting behind him. He's here to have fun. All of you are here to have fun," she explained.

A representative for Adele did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment. This is not the first time the "Hello" singer has issued a stern warning to her Vegas attendees.

In July, following a litany of incidents where performers, including Bebe Rexha , Kelsea Ballerini and Pink, have had objects thrown at them on stage, Adele cautioned her fans to not do the same to her.

"Have you noticed how people are like forgetting f---ing show etiquette at the moment because [they're] throwing s--- on stage? Have you seen them?" Adele asked her Caesars Palace audience.

"I f---ing dare you. Dare you throw something at me and I'll f---ing kill you," she cautioned the crowd while toting a T-shirt gun in her arms and firing it off into the audience with gusto.

"Stop throwing things at the artist, when you can shoot things to people," Adele said, starting to laugh. "It's a total reverse, I've gotta go back over and give my T-shirt gun back," she noted of the irony of the situation.

Adele is also not the only artist to stand up for her fans.

In May, while performing her hit song " Bad Blood ,"Taylor Swift could be heard yelling at an unknown individual, later learned to be a security guard. "She's fine. She wasn't doing anything!"

As the song builds to the chorus, Swift grows more agitated, yelling, "Hey! Stop!"

In a video shared to her friend's TikTok account, Maryland resident Kelly Kelly revealed she was the fan Swift was protecting.

"Basically, the guard had been harassing our group all night… He just kept telling us not to touch the rail, and like every time we did anything, he was like on top of us," she began.

"We're dancing, we're having fun, and he didn't like it," she continued. "Taylor noticed that I was having fun and that he didn't like it, and she didn't like it. And then he basically like got escorted out, and then they offered us free tickets for tonight."