Gone country? Post Malone drops sneak peak of country track with Luke Combs

Post Malone teased the release of a country song with Luke Combs on social media

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
Published
Post Malone reveals nerves ahead of Super Bowl performance Video

Post Malone reveals nerves ahead of Super Bowl performance

Post Malone admitted he was nervous ahead of performing 'America the Beautiful' at the Super Bowl.

Post Malone has expanded his musical repertoire to include a bit of southern charm. 

Fresh off his acoustic performance of "America the Beautiful" at the Super Bowl, the rapper surprised the world once again with a small snippet of an upcoming country track. 

Malone teased his new country hit with Luke Combs on social media. 

Post Malone attends the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame at Allegiant Stadium

Post Malone performed "America the Beautiful" at this year's Super Bowl.  (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

The clip posted by Malone was a short one with minimal details about the song revealed. 

Combs does not appear in the video, but Malone tagged the country star in the caption alongside a beer emoji. 

The video shows Malone dancing and mouthing the words of the new track. 

Malone first toyed with the idea of taking a swing at country music in June 2022 during a Howard Stern interview. 

Post Malone

Post Malone put out a social media tease of a country collaboration with Luke Combs.  (Candice Ward/Getty Images)

"To be honest, there’s nothing stopping me from taking a camera or setting up in my studio in Utah and just recording a country album and me just putting it on f---ing YouTube," Malone said in the interview, per Billboard. 

"I’m allowed to do that. … I split my time between a lot of different things because I am happily obligated to do concerts and show love to my fans … and then I’m happily obligated to write music and make beats by myself."

"And I’m happily obligated to, you know, take care of my family. So, it’s a lot of time, and it’s about finding that space to allot that time. If I get another year to myself, maybe I’ll make a f–-king country album." 

Beyoncé on tour

Beyoncé is another artist to put out music in a new genre, dropping two country songs from her upcoming album. (Kevin Winter/PW18/Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment)

Malone isn't the first artist to experiment in new genres. His country tease comes on the heels of the release of two country songs released by Beyoncé from her upcoming album, "Renaissance Act II."

Malone will join country artists like Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert and Jelly Role at the Stagecoach Festival in April. 

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 

