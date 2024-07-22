Abdul 'Duke' Fakir, Four Tops singer, dead at 88

Abdul 'Duke' Fakir, of the Motown group the Four Tops, died on Monday in Detroit, Michigan, his son confirmed to Fox News Digital. He was 88.

The acclaimed singer died of heart failure. His wife Piper, and loved ones, were by his side at the time of his passing.

Fakir was the last surviving original member of the vocal quartet from Detroit, and was known for propelling the Motown label as one of the most successful pop music groups of the '60s.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our loving husband of 50 years, beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend and forever Four Tops, Abdul Kareem Fakir, better known as Duke," his family said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

"As the last living founding member of the iconic The Four Tops music group, we find solace in Duke’s legacy living on through his music for generations to come." — Family of Abdul 'Duke' Fakir

"Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of a trailblazer, icon and music legend who, through his 70-year music career, touched the lives of so many as he continued to tour until the end of 2023, and officially retired this year."

Smokey Robinson provided a statement on Fakir's death, "My brother I really hate to have to say goodbye but you've been called home by The Father to once again join Lawrence, Obey, and Levi and make more of the heavenly music you guys made while here. I'm gonna miss you my brother. Have the most wonderful eternity. Your Brother, Smokey."

The Four Tops were known for hits including, "Baby I Need Your Loving," "I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)" and "Reach Out I'll Be There." Duke co-founded the group in the '50s along with Levi Stubbs, Renaldo "Obie" Benson and Lawrence Payton.

First billed as the "Four Aims," they changed their name after signing with Chess Records in 1956. Between 1964 and 1967, they had 11 Top 20 hits and two No. 1 singles.

The group performed together for more than four decades without a change in personnel, and was voted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1998.

"The things I love about them the most — they are very professional, they have fun with what they do, they are very loving, they have always been gentlemen," Stevie Wonder said while inducting the Four Tops into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Fakir was reportedly working on a Broadway musical based on their lives, and completed the memoir "I'll Be There," in 2022, which detailed his life as a Four Top and the journey of stardom and fame.

He was married twice, and is survived by his wife of 50 years, Piper Gibson. Fakir also had seven children, six of whom survived him.

