15 A-list stars who have appeared in Hallmark movies

Hallmark movies have starred tons of big-name actors through the years.

From "Mean Girls'" Lacey Chabert to "Twilight's" Ashley Greene, there are plenty of stars you can spot on your screen when watching a comforting Hallmark flick.

Take a look below at 15 stars you may have forgotten had a role in one (or more) Hallmark film.

Christopher Lloyd, Dr. Emmett Brown in "Back to the Future," has had a couple of Hallmark roles in his acting career.

He was in the 2015 film "Just in Time for Christmas" and was a train conductor in the 2021 Hallmark movie "Next Stop, Christmas."

The 2021 film served as a reunion of sorts, as his "Back to the Future" co-star Lea Thompson was also in the movie.

You may know Ashley Greene as a vampire in the "Twilight" series, but did you recognize her in "Christmas on My Mind?"

Greene starred in two back-to-back Hallmark movies, with "Christmas on My Mind" coming out first in 2019 and "A Little Christmas Charm" premiering the following year.

The country superstar was in the 2019 Hallmark movie "Christmas at Dollywood." In the movie, Dolly Parton appeared as herself.

The movie was filmed at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Danica McKellar and Niall Matter also starred in the movie.

The "Wicked" star was appropriately cast as a youth choir director in Hallmark's "A Christmas Love Story."

The Tony award-winning actress starred alongside Scott Wolf in the 2019 Christmas film.

The world-renowned singer can be spotted on screen during Christmastime when the Hallmark movie "Christmas Everlasting" is scheduled to play.

A year after "Christmas Everlasting," LaBelle starred in a second Hallmark flick called "A Family Christmas Gift."

In the movie, she plays Dora, the aunt of the film's leading lady. Of course, you can hear LaBelle belt a song or two in the film.

The country singer and father of Miley Cyrus is no stranger to acting, having starred with his daughter in the Disney Channel "Hannah Montana" series from 2006 until 2011.

The same year "Hannah Montana: The Movie" was released, the father of the pop star could also be spotted in a Christmas movie.

In 2009, Cyrus was in the Hallmark movie "Christmas in Canaan."

Adrian Grenier was famously on the television series "Entourage" as well as films such as "Drive Me Crazy" and "The Devil Wears Prada."

Grenier has starred in two Hallmark movies to date. The first was "Love at First Glance," a 2017 movie that premiered on Valentine's Day.

The 2019 Hallmark movie "Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays," which starred Grenier, was a follow-up to the 2018 film, "Christmas at Graceland."

Priscilla Presley also appeared in the movie.

Before she became Duchess of Sussex upon her marriage to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle was an actress.

Meghan Markle is most famously known for her role in the legal drama "Suits."

During this time, she was also in two Hallmark movies.

The first was a 2014 movie called "When Sparks Fly." In this movie, Markle's character heads home for the Fourth of July, only to find the man she loves engaged to another - her best friend.

The second was the 2016 film "Dater's Handbook," where her character flips her entire personality in pursuit of finding a man.

Danny Glover, a successful actor known for his role in the "Lethal Weapon" franchise as well as films such as "The Color Purple" and "Angels in the Outfield," also had his Hallmark moment.

Glover was in the 2017 movie "The Christmas Train."

In the film, a journalist, played by Dermot Mulroney, takes a train from Washington, D.C., to Los Angeles around the holidays seeking inspiration for a story. On the ride, he runs into a woman he had a relationship with.

James Brolin - famous actor, husband of Barbra Streisand, father of Josh Brolin, Hallmark star.

Brolin has been acting for many years. More recently in his career, he has taken on various projects for Hallmark.

The first Hallmark movie he appeared in was the 2013 film "Christmas with Tucker."

He then starred in "I'll Be Home For Christmas" in 2016. The newest Hallmark film that starred Brolin was "Royal Hearts" in 2018.

You may know Julia Stiles from "10 Things I Hate About You," in which she played Kat Stratford.

In 2013, Stiles appeared as Hannah Higgins in the Hallmark movie "The Makeover."

David Walton appeared alongside her in the comedy film.

Zachary Levi is known for his role in the superhero flick "Shazam!" You may also recognize Levi's voice as Flynn Rider from Disney's "Tangled."

Levi also starred in the television series "Chuck."

In between all of that, Levi was in the Hallmark movie "Remember Sunday." The movie has a similar storyline to Adam Sandler's "50 First Dates," with the roles reversed.

In this movie, Levi plays a character who suffers from short-term memory loss, causing him to repeatedly forget meeting a woman named Molly, played by Alexis Bledel.

One of Lacey Chabert's most memorable movies was "Mean Girls," where she played Gretchen Wieners, one of Regina George's (Rachel McAdams) trusty sidekicks.

Since then, Chabert has become the queen of Hallmark movies, having starred in over 20 films to date.

In 2023 alone, Chabert was the star of six Hallmark movies: "Haul out the Holly: Lit Up," "A Merry Scottish Christmas," "The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango," "The Wedding Veil Expectations," "The Wedding Veil Inspiration" and "The Wedding Veil Journey."

Needless to say, if you ever find yourself clicking on the Hallmark Channel, you're likely to see Chabert grace your screen if you watch for long enough.

Chad Michael Murray became a heartthrob of the early 2000s when he played Lucas Scott in the TV series "One Tree Hill" and Austin Ames in the 2004 movie "A Cinderella Story" with Hilary Duff.

Besides those roles, Murray has also had tons in Hallmark films as of recently. The first he appeared in was the 2018 movie "Road to Christmas."

He was also in the 2018 film, "The Beach House," the 2019 movie "Write Before Christmas" and the 2020 Hallmark movie "Love in Winterland."

The most recent Hallmark movies that starred Murray were "Angel Falls Christmas" and "Sand Dollar Love," which both came out in 2021.

With all the Christmas charm Mariah Carey brings each year, it comes as no surprise that she was part of a Hallmark holiday flick.

Carey was in the 2015 movie "A Christmas Melody."

The film also starred Chabert, a Hallmark regular.