'My 600-lb. Life' star Coliesa McMillian dead at 41

Coliesa McMillian, best known for starring in "My 600-lb. Life," has died.

The TLC star passed away on Tuesday at the age of 41, an obituary listed in her home state of Louisiana confirms.

"Coliesa a loving, mother, sister, aunt and friend passed away peacefully at The Crossing on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at the age of 41," the obituary reads.

A cause of death is unknown.

TLC also released a statement on social media offering their condolences to McMillian's family.

"TLC is saddened to learn of the loss of Coliesa McMillian, who shared her story on My 600lb Life. Our deepest condolences to her family at this difficult time," the network posted on Twitter.

McMillian appeared on Season 8 of "My 600-lb. Life." Before joining the reality TV series, she suffered a heart attack and lost her fiance in a car accident.

To help her lose weight, McMillian underwent surgery and then reportedly suffered from complications, according to TMZ. She is survived by her four daughters, parents and siblings.

Her funeral services are being held in Plaquemine, La.