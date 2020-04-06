'My 600-lb Life' star James King dead at 49

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

James King, who appeared on the TLC reality series “My 600-lb Life,” died in a Nashville hospital on April 3 at age 49.

TMZ reports that King, a fan favorite of the reality series that profiles overweight people and their struggle to live an average life, died on Friday after battling several different health struggles throughout his life. He last appeared on the show in the summer of 2018.

Representatives for TLC did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

In the past, King reportedly had issues with sepsis and cirrhosis of the liver. However, it is unclear what his cause of death is at this time as well as why he was admitted to the hospital in the first place.

TMZ notes that King’s struggle was ongoing, revealing that he weighed 791 pounds when he made his debut on the show and was up to 840 by the time he made what would be his last appearance in 2018.

“James was born in Elmhurst, Illinois on June 6, 1970. He was a loving husband, son, brother, daddy and ‘pappy’ to his grandchildren,” an obituary for King on the Milner and Orr Funeral Home web page reads in part. “James loved sports, especially wrestling, hockey and baseball. James’ favorite team to cheer for was the Chicago Cubs. His other hobbies included fishing and communicating to friends across the country on his CB Radio under the handle ‘Cracker Jack.’”

King is survived by his wife, Lisa Raisor King, as well as four daughters, two sons and 19 grandchildren.