Inside the 5 best celebrity beach homes

Celebrities are known for living a lavish lifestyle, which includes massive homes and often multiple properties.

These properties, such as the Colorado property that Tom Cruise just unloaded for a shiny $39.5 million, more often than not boast a gobsmacking square-footage, a plethora of bedrooms and bathrooms and more space to entertain than the average person may know what to do with.

Even more impressive is the location of some of these properties, which doubtlessly increases the price and value of the homes.

Here’s a look at 5 noteworthy celebrity vacation homes:

Cindy Crawford

Supermodel Cindy Crawford possesses a Malibu beach house with beautiful ocean views and plenty of massive windows to take the sights in through.

The property’s estimated value is well over $6 million, according to Zillow.

The four-bedroom, 6-bathroom house includes a private pool and spa, a fireplace, vaulted ceilings and more.

Celine Dion

Celine Dion has been met with success for decades now from her music, tours and historic Las Vegas residencies, so it stands to reason that her former property in Florida would be an exceptional home.

According to HGTV, the property has three swimming pools, a lazy river, a pool house, a tennis course and a simulated golf range. Additionally, 400 feet of Atlantic Ocean frontage is included.

Zillow puts the home's value at nearly $23 million.

Julia Roberts

Academy Award-winning actress Julia Roberts may not own the home anymore, but she previously counted a Hawaii vacation home among her assets. She owned the home from 2011-2016.

HGTV reports that the 3,800-square-foot main house sits on a two-acre lot with 200 feet of beachfront.

The main house has seven bedrooms and four bathrooms, while the guest house has an additional bedroom. The property sold for $16.2 million, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Steve Martin

Comedian Steve Martin certainly had a good laugh while lounging at his former St. Barts property, dubbed "Au Soleil."

Notably, the home contained a two-tier infinity pool with 180-degree views of Baie de St. Jean.

According to Architectural Digest, the property was listed for $7.78 million at the time of its sale in 2015.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Zillow puts Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio’s Malibu beachfront property at well over $8 million.

The home features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a gated entry and a courtyard that leads to the beach.

