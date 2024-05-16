Go Back
  Published
    6 Images

    2024 ACM Awards red carpet fashion

    Reba McEntire hosts the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas on Thursday night.

  • Mackenzie Porter at the 2024 ACM Awards red carpet
    MacKenzie Porter at the 2024 ACM Awards.
    Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Alana Springsteen 2024 ACM Awards
    Alana Springsteen at the 2024 ACM Awards.
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Patty Hanson Puskar and Charles Esten
    Patty Hanson Puskar and Charles Esten at the 2024 ACM Awards.
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Hannah Ellis 2024 ACM Awards
    Hannah Ellis at the 2024 ACM Awards.
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • ACMs Rylee Arnold
    Rylee Arnold at the 2024 ACM Awards.
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Kassi Ashton ACM Awards
    Kassi Ashton at the 2024 ACM Awards.
    Getty Images / Getty Images
